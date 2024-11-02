Jenny Popach’s age, height, real name, net worth, and biography

With a single viral moment, social media can transform one’s status from ordinary to celebrity. Jenny Popach, who many consider an overnight sensation, is a case in point. The American YouTuber and content creator has made a name for herself in the digital space, and many are eager to uncover the woman behind the lip-sync videos and dance challenges.

Jenny Popach posing for the camera. Photo: @jennyypopach (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jenny Popach launched her YouTube channel at 10 and gained traction thanks to her beauty tutorials and vlogs. She later expanded her influence to TikTok and Instagram. But what else do you know about the internet personality? How old is Jenny Popach, and what is her background like? Her biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Jenny Popach’s profile summary

Full name Roselie Arritola Famous as Jenny Popach Gender Female Date of birth 15 November 2006 Age 17 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Miami, Florida, USA Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’1” (155 cm) Weight 45 kg (99 lbs) Body measurements 30-25-34 in (76-63-86 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Jorge and Maria Ulacia Siblings 2 Profession Social media personality Net worth $350,000 Social media Instagram YouTube

Who is Jenny Popach?

In recent years, Jenny has been making waves in the ever-evolving internet scene for right and wrong reasons. Despite the popularity, she remains tight-lipped about certain aspects of her personal and professional life.

During a January 2024 Q&A session on her YouTube channel, Popach shared her short-term goals and aspirations, saying:

I navigate through life smoothly because I let God order my future steps. The Holy Trinity inspires me.

Now that you know that Jenny possesses solid Christian values, here are some other interesting facts about her that probably even her loyal followers are unaware of.

YouTuber Jenny Popach is rocking a pink hoodie. Photo: @jennyypopach on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jenny Popach is a proud Scorpio

The YouTube sensation (aged 17 as of 2024) was born on November 15, 2006, in Miami, Florida, USA. Jenny Popach’s real name is Roselie Arritola. She only picked up the moniker after she began creating content online.

She hails from a close-knit family and has two brothers

Although little is known about Jenny Popach’s parents, her mother, Maria Ulacia, is often featured in her YouTube videos. The duo appears to have a close mother-daughter bond.

Roselie is the eldest of her family’s three children. On 6 June 2020, she shared a picture of having a good time with her second-born brother on Instagram. Jenny captioned the post:

Just some brotherly love.

On 12 January 2022, she took to Instagram to share the news of the arrival of her baby brother via a post that read:

My new baby brother. I am happy to have him. He is a blessing from God.

Jenny Popach launched her social media career as a teenager

Although Popach created her YouTube channel on 24 February 2017, her first post was on 23 January 2018. At the time, she mainly posted make-up tutorials and try-on hauls. Her most popular video, I went Zara shopping *extreme haul*, boasts 1.7 million views.

Jenny Popach during the 2023 BrandArmy Creators Ball in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

As of 29 October 2024, Jenny has 480k subscribers on the platform. On the other hand, she first posted on Instagram on 1 April 2020 and was verified on 7 October of the same year. Arritola mainly posts dance and lip-sync videos to entertain her 302k followers.

Her TikTok account was banned after two years of being active

Roselie debuted her TikTok in 2020, but her account was suspended in 2022. According to Daily Mail, her risque content broke the community guidelines and violated child safety rules.

Many condemned Jenny’s posts as inappropriate for a minor. In addition, her mother came under fire for allowing her daughter to post sexualised content online regardless of Christian values.

Roselie and her mom were embroiled in the Hype House saga

In June 2020, Popach and her mother made headlines after a group of teenage TikTokers (Hype House) accused them of breaking into their house and filming at the location without permission. However, the pair denied the allegations, claiming the premise’s caretaker allowed them in.

Jenny Popach’s net worth is impressive for her age

According to The Famous Magazine, Arritola is worth $350,000 at 17. Her income primarily stems from her social media endeavours, which include ad revenue, sponsored content and brand endorsements.

Instagram star Jenny Popach having a good time outdoors. Photo: @jennyypopach (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Roselie’s fast-growing popularity in the digital space constantly sparks interest in her personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

When is Jenny Popach’s birthday?

The former TikTok star celebrates her birthday on November 15th every year. At the time of this writing, she is set to turn 18 in just a few weeks.

What is Jenny Popach’s ethnicity?

In her YouTube Q&A session video, Roselie Arritola revealed that she is an American national of Cuban and Italian descent.

What is Jenny Popach’s height?

The Florida native is 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) tall and weighs 45 kilograms (99 lbs). Her body measurements are 30-25-34 inches (76-63-86 cm). Jenny has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

How many followers does Jenny Popach have on TikTok?

Roselie Arritola’s TikTok account was banned in 2022 after she violated the platform’s guidelines with her explicit content. She is presently focused on posting content on Instagram and YouTube.

Jenny Popach at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in 2022 (L). The YouTuber in an old plane (R). Photo: Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images, @jennyypopach on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Jenny Popach dating?

YouTuber Jenny Popach is seemingly single. She is presently focused on her education and social media career.

At 17, Jenny Popach accumulated a significant following on social media. While she has her group of diehard fans, many netizens have criticised her content, terming it explicit for a teenager. Since Popach is still young, it is unclear what shape her career will eventually take.

READ ALSO: Bobbi Althoff: age, family, parents, rise and fall, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published Bobbi Althoff’s biography. Althoff is an American TikTok star, social media personality, and podcaster. She was born on 31 July 1997 in California, USA.

She became famous for sharing comedy, fashion, and beauty-related content on TikTok. She, however, achieved more public recognition after she landed an interview with Drake in July 2023 on her podcast, The Really Good Podcast. Discover more details about her in this article.

Source: Briefly News