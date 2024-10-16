Sadie McKenna: Age, height, TikTok, net worth, and full bio

Social media has enabled anyone to become a worldwide celebrity with a single viral moment. Sadie McKenna is a case in point. She rose to stardom thanks to her lip-sync, comedy skits and dance videos on TikTok. Today, she boasts over a million followers on the platform. But how much do you know about McKenna beyond her online persona?

Sadie McKenna is an American TikTok star, Instagram model, and social media influencer who has carved a niche in the competitive digital space thanks to her unique content. A former member of the now-dissolved Hype House, the internet sensation has been creating content since she was a teenager. Sadie McKenna’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Sadie McKenna’s profile summary

Who is Sadie McKenna?

In recent years, Sadie has been making waves in the social media realm. Her charismatic personality and creative videos have amassed considerable attention, solidifying her place in the digital landscape.

However, despite her popularity, McKenna remains tight-lipped about her personal life details. In a March 2022 Q&A interview, she described herself using four words, saying:

Spontaneous, social, outgoing and curious.

How old is Sadie McKenna, and is she currently seeing someone? Here are some facts about the social media personality that maybe even her die-hard fans did not know about.

Sadie McKenna is a Scorpio

The TikTok sensation (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 14 November 2002 in New Hampshire, USA. Besides the fact that her mother, Emma, is her role model, scanty information exists about Sadie McKenna’s parents.

She joined YouTube when she was 12

Sadie launched her YouTube channel on 15 August 2014. However, she was not consistently uploading content on the platform then.

Her September 2022 Q&A video on YouTube accumulated over 80k views. On 2 June 2019, McKenna started posting videos on TikTok. One of her most popular videos, a lip-sync video, racked up over three million views.

Sadie McKenna’s TikTok success allowed her to expand her influence to other platforms, including Instagram, where she shares beauty, fashion, lifestyle and travel content.

McKenna also posts her modelling posts and short videos promoting various brands on the platform, such as Dunkin and White Fox Boutique.

McKenna commands a huge following across various social media platforms

The fast-rising internet personality resonates with thousands of viewers due to her authentic content.

As of 12 October 2024, she boasts 2.9 million followers on TikTok with 175.5 million likes. On the other hand, Sadie has 819k Instagram followers and 30.5k subscribers on YouTube.

Sadie McKenna’s net worth is impressive

According to Idol Net Worth, the New Hampshire native is worth between $100,000 and $1 million. Sadie McKenna’s job in the digital space is her primary source of income. She earns a decent amount from ad revenue, sponsored content and brand endorsements.

She is a former member of the Hype House

The YouTube star was once a member of the Hype House, an entertainment group of TikTok personalities based in California that was dissolved in August 2024. The Hype House allowed different influencers to collaborate easily and create content.

Sadie McKenna has been rumoured to be in several high-profile relationships

Like most celebrities, Sadie keeps her love life details under wraps. Nonetheless, she has previously been romantically linked with social media personality Bryce Hall and football player JP Wilderbut.

Neither McKenna nor the involved parties have ever commented on the dating speculations, preferring to keep their fans guessing.

FAQs

With Sadie’s growing popularity, she is on her way to joining the list of the most famous TikTok girls. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Where is Sadie McKenna from?

Sadie McKenna’s hometown is New Hampshire. However, she resides with her family in Los Angeles, California, USA.

What is Sadie McKenna’s height?

The Instagram model stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall and weighs 52 kilograms (115 lbs). Her body measurements are 31-24-32 inches (78-60-81 cm). She features brown hair and eyes.

Is Sadie McKenna single?

McKenna is seemingly single at the moment. Unlike her online outspoken personality, she keeps details regarding matters of her heart away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Are Sadie and Jacob Day cousins?

The two internet personalities are not biologically related. During a January 2024 YouTube video, they revealed they were only good friends while narrating how they met.

Why is Sadie McKenna famous?

Sadie gained notoriety due to her engaging content on TikTok. Joining the renowned Hype House further boosted her visibility.

Sadie McKenna is a well-known TikToker, Instagram star and social media personality who has become a prominent figure in the entertainment scene due to her relatable content. She presently boasts a substantial following on various social media platforms.

