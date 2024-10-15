Who is Jess Bush's partner? Everything to know about the actress

Jess Bush is an Australian actress best known for starring in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. In addition, she is a visual artist who has received several rounds of funding from the Australian Government for her artwork. With such a successful career, many wonder if her love life is doing just as great. Who is Jess Bush's partner?

Bush rose to stardom at 19 as a contestant on the seventh season of Australia’s Next Top Model. As a visual artist, she received a Muswellbrook Art Prize (New South Wales’ second biggest art prize) in 2017. But beyond her professional achievements, a hot topic surrounding the actress is her sexual orientation and relationship status. Find out more about her romantic life.

Jess Bush's profile summary

Full name Jess Bush Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1992 Age 32 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Keperra, Queensland, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements 32-27-33 inches Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Queer Pronouns She/her Siblings 1 Profession Actress, model, visual artist, reality TV star Years active 2011 to date Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Who is Jess Bush's partner?

Research indicates Jess is single. Unlike most celebrities with romantic relationships in the public domain, there are no records of Bush’s past romances. However, on 25 September 2019, she shared her worst breakup experience with her Instagram family via a post that read:

These six packs are courtesy of a breakup about a year ago. I used to cry for an hour a day to keep my anxiety at bay. Interestingly, during this challenging period, I achieved incredible career milestones. It is amazing how one can be broken and shining simultaneously.

What gender is Jess Bush?

The Saturn Award nominee is female. Her Instagram profile indicates she uses she/her pronouns. But what is Jess Bush’s sexuality? In June 2023, while speaking with The Daily Beast about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ LGBTQ+, Jess revealed fascinating details about her sexual orientation.

I am queer.

The Australian native went on to express her excitement portraying Nurse Christine Chapel, a bisexual character, saying:

I am glad there is more representation of all expressions of sexuality and gender in Star Trek. This representation is a direct reflection of our current society. Today, increased recognition and acceptance of queer folks is something to celebrate.

Jess Bush’s personal life

Unlike her on-screen persona, Jess is particularly secretive about her life away from the cameras. Nonetheless, we have defied the odds to unravel lesser-known details about her early life and professional journey.

How old is Jess Bush?

Bush (aged 32 as of 2024) was born on 26 March 1992 in Keperra, Queensland, a suburb of Brisbane, Australia. According to her IMDb profile, she has one sibling, Kyle Bush.

What does Jess Bush do for a living?

The blonde actor wears many hats. She has several revenue-generating channels that significantly contribute to her financial portfolio. They include:

Visual arts career

From a young age, Bush has always had a passion for visual art. She began selling her pieces professionally when she was 19. As a jewellery designer, some of Jess Bush's artwork is featured in Strange New Worlds.

Performing arts career

Bush made her TV debut, appearing in Australia’s Next Top Model. Additionally, she has performed on Playing for Keeps and Home and Away. In the early 2020s, Jess was about to give up her acting career before landing a role in the Star Trek spin-off.

This was her first television gig outside her native country. During an interview with Flaunt, when asked if she was a close follower of Star Trek before bagging the role, she said:

Although I knew it, I did not understand its impact on fans. Star Trek is a powerful channel for cultural messaging. I could not be happier being part of something that positively impacts others.

Other professional work

Jess’ role on Star Trek inspired her to enter the space industry. In 2023, she partnered with Redwire and NASA at the Kennedy Space Centre.

How rich is Jess Bush?

According to The Things, Jess Bush’s net worth is $2 million. She has amassed this wealth thanks to her successful art, film and modelling career.

What is Jess Bush’s height?

The 32-year-old on-screen star stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 32-27-33 inches. Jess has blonde hair and a pair of blue eyes.

FAQs

Jess has become an influential figure in the entertainment industry thanks to her Star Trek role. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Is Jess Bush married?

The topic surrounding Jess Bush’s relationship status constantly piques fans’ interest. The Australian actress is not married as of October 2024.

Are Jess Bush and Ethan Peck dating?

In Star Trek, Science Officer Lieutenant Spock (Ethan) and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess) have a strong romantic connection. While the duo shares excellent on-screen chemistry, they are just friends in real life.

Who is Jess Bush dating?

Now that we are sure Bush is not romantically involved with her Star Trek co-star, the burning question about her partner remains. However, the model appears to be single at the moment.

Is Jess Bush gay?

The Home and Away star is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Her Star Trek role fits her queer sexual orientation.

Details about Jess Bush’s partner are a mystery. While fans’ curiosity about her personal life increases, the Australian actress remains tight-lipped about her love life. She chooses not to share matters of her heart with the broader public.

