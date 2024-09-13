Brooke Tilli's biography and key facts you should know about her
Brooke Tilli is an American adult actress and model taking the entertainment industry by storm thanks to her magnetic charisma and versatile talents. She gained traction in 2022 when she started sharing her modelling pictures on Instagram, and today, she boasts a significant following across social media platforms.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Brooke Tilli's profile summary
- FAQs
With Tilli’s growing popularity, details about her personal life are subject to public scrutiny. Many are curious to unravel lesser-known facts about her beyond her on-screen persona. Brooke Tilli’s biography takes us on a trip down her life, uncovering exciting details about her personal and professional life.
Brooke Tilli's profile summary
|Full name
|Brooke Tilli
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|31 December 1994
|Age
|29 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Birthplace
|USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5’6’’ (168 cm)
|Weight
|45 kg (99 lbs)
|Body measurements
|34-24-35 in (86-61-89 cm)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Adult film-maker and model
|Net worth
|Between $100,000 and $122,000
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Brooke Tilli’s zodiac sign is Capricorn
Brooke (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 31 December 1994 in the USA. In 2023, she celebrated her special day via an Instagram post that read:
One time for the birthday girl, and happy New Year!
Despite Tilli’s popularity in the adult film industry, she prefers to keep details about her family and educational background away from the limelight.
She is a fitness enthusiast
According to her Instagram, the model regularly goes to the gym and is particularly serious about her fitness journey. On 31 May 2023, Brooke shared her routine with her fans in a post that she captioned:
I push for three to four days in the gym. I mostly do yoga and weight training. During my off days, I do something light for cardio, like swimming, punching a bag, pole fitness or running. There are many ways to move your body; you need to find what works for you.
Brooke Tilli is a caffeine lover
One interesting fact about the adult film-maker is that she loves her coffee. On 7 November 2022, she revealed the depth of caffeine intake in a post captioned:
I cannot live without my morning stretches and coffee.
She made her career debut in 2022
Brooke is a rising adult actress and Instagram model. She began her professional journey in 2022, with her online following growing exponentially.
Today, Tilli has 48.3k X (Twitter) followers and 45.4k followers on Instagram. On May 28 2024, she thanked her fans for their continued support via a heartfelt Instagram post that read:
I am thankful for my fans who have supported me since I started my video creation journey about two years ago. I am also grateful for those who have taken the time to learn more about me and what it means to be in this industry. Behind your favourite stars are real people living regular lives, so I am thrilled to express this side of me. Over the years, I have been a little show-off when expressing my body. I would be doing this whether it meant 10 or 10 million views.
Brooke Tilli’s net worth is impressive
According to Celeb Link and Celebs Living, Brooke’s fortune is estimated to be between $100,000 and $122,000. Her income primarily stems from her career as an adult entertainer, acting in blue movies and sharing exclusive content on various adult sites.
Brooke Tilli’s OnlyFans is renowned among her fans for its premium content. In addition, the model also makes money from her social media endeavours, including brand endorsements.
FAQs
With a career spanning around two years, Brooke has found her niche in the competitive adult film industry. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:
What is Brooke Tilli’s real name?
Brooke Tilli is the model’s actual name. However, scanty information exists about her personal life because she tries to maintain a boundary between who she is in real life and when the cameras are rolling.
What is Brooke Tilli’s height?
Tilli stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and weighs 45 kg (99 lbs). Her body measurements are about 34-24-35 inches (86-61-89 cm). Brooke has brown hair and green eyes.
Who is Brooke Tilli’s boyfriend?
The California resident prefers keeping details about her love life under wraps, so it is unclear if she is currently in a romantic relationship.
What does Brooke Tilli do for a living?
Brooke Tilli is a talented adult on-screen star, Instagram model, social media personality and story writer.
Brooke Tilli’s adult entertainment career is fast-rising. She has been featured in multiple blue movies since 2022. She is also a budding social media personality with a significant following on Instagram and X (Twitter). Her content mainly includes modelling shots.
