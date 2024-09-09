Meet Coco Gauff's siblings and parents: All about her family life

Coco Gauff may be a famous professional tennis player to the world, but to her younger brothers, Codey and Cameron, she is just their big sister. Interestingly, all three inherited their parent’s athletic genes and continue making waves in their own right. Uncover lesser-known facts about Coco Gauff's siblings, a supporting cast in her rising stardom.

Coco has been making waves in tennis ever since she defeated her role model, Venus Williams, in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019. However, behind the sportswoman’s career achievements is a strong support system from which she draws inspiration. How much do you know about Coco Gauff’s family, the village that has helped her hone her talent and athleticism?

Who are Coco Gauff's siblings?

The tennis prodigy is the oldest of three siblings in her family. According to EssentiallySports, Coco revealed how she had to mature faster to uplift her brothers while speaking at a press conference before participating in the Qatar Open. She said:

My maturity comes from being the family’s oldest child. I had to learn so much within a short period.

During a 2023 interview with Today, Dionne narrated how her brothers’ are her greatest supporters and their response to her Grand Slam championships win.

The first two people I called were my brothers. They did not answer because they were running around the house, going crazy.

From Codey winning baseball medals to Cameron designing a sneaker for New Balance, here is everything to know about Coco Gauff’s brothers.

Codey Gauff

Codey (16 years old as of 2024) was born on 21 September 2007. He is the family’s middle child. Following his sister’s athletic footsteps, he played high school baseball with Elite Squad Academy.

However, Codey prefers to maintain a low-key profile, so predicting his next career move is difficult. In 2020, Coco celebrated her brother on his big day via an Instagram post that read:

Happy birthday to one of the world’s best brothers. I cannot imagine doing life without you, my partner in crime. Thank you for everything. I love you, Codey.

Cameron Gauff

Born on 5 June 2013, Cameroon is 11 years old and the youngest of the Gauff siblings. He plays different sports, including tennis and football. In 2023, Cameron created a new colourway for his sister’s signature Coco CG1 sneaker in the New Balance line.

Who are Coco Gauff's parents?

Coco Gauff's mom and dad gave up their careers so their daughter could become the successful athlete she is today. In 2019, the tennis phenom gushed about her parent and their support while speaking on CBS Mornings.

Whenever I feel a bit stressed during a match, I look at my parents, and they give me fist pumps. That reassures me that everything is going to be okay.

Discover exciting details about Coco Gauff’s parents, who have proven talent does not skip a generation.

Candi Gauff

Candi was a former track and field athlete at Florida State University. When her daughter was in second grade, she sacrificed her job as an educator to focus on homeschooling her.

In addition, the celebrity mom relocated her family from Atlanta back to her parent’s house in Florida so Coco could get better training opportunities. In a 2019 interview with Teen Vogue, the celebrity mom explained how she trusted her daughter to make their sacrifices worthwhile.

She stems from a lineage that has done great things. We would not impose anything on her that has not already been achieved.

Corey Gauff

Coco Gauff’s dad played college basketball at Georgia State University. Like his wife, he gave it all up to become his daughter’s tennis coach. In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, he shared how his sporting experience helped him in raising a pro athlete, stating:

A parent who has played at the high school, college, or pro level understands things better. You can meet your child where they are without feeling like you are running out of time.

On the other hand, Coco wastes no time celebrating her father when she gets the opportunity. In June 2023, she penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram with the caption:

I have your back, and you have mine. I love you, Dad. Happy Father’s Day.

FAQs

Coco’s success on the tennis court has attracted public interest in her personal life details. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Coco Gauff's real name?

The Atlanta native’s real name is Coco Dionne Gauff. She reportedly got the moniker Coco from her aunt because this was her dad’s former nickname.

Are Coco Gauff's mom and dad still together?

Corey and Candi have been together for over two decades. They exchanged nuptials on 13 January 2001.

Why is Coco Gauff so famous?

In 2023, Coco Gauff won her first WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open and first major singles title at the US Open.

What is Coco Gauff’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the tennis player is worth $3.5 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful sporting career.

Where does Coco Gauff live?

The professional tennis player has lived in Delray Beach, Florida, with her parents and two brothers for over a decade.

Coco Gauff’s siblings, Cameron and Codey, have been by her side through the pressures of professional athletics. Like her, they are sports fanatics still discovering their paths to success.

