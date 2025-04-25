A video of a young South African woman driving a large Shoprite delivery truck went viral online

The woman took her time as she parallel-parked the huge vehicle and received praise from bystanders

Social media users also expressed themselves in a thread of over two thousand comments

Parallel parking is one of the hardest things that new drivers complain about during and after driving tests.

SA was amazed by one woman's impressive driving skills. Image: @xavierarnaue

Source: Getty Images

One lady proved to be a pro as she drove a huge Shoprite delivery truck and parked it perfectly.

Woman parallel parks Shoprite truck

A young South African woman made everyone’s day when she handled a huge truck. The Shoprite employee was given the duty of delivering some goods at one of their stores in KwaZulu-Natal.

The young lady took on the challenge and drove the large truck. When she arrived at the shop, she was forced to parallel park as the parking on the pavement was not a great choice.

Again, she took on the challenge that would have underwhelmed most drivers. She confidently reversed the massive delivery truck, applied all that she knew from driving school and successfully parked the vehicle opposite the store.

Bystanders were impressed by her skills and applauded her great work. One person from the crowd filmed the moment and uploaded the clip on TikTok and went viral.

The video generated 1.4 million views after it was shared on Wednesday.

South Africans were impressed with how she handled the huge vehicle like a pro as she used one hand on the steering wheel. Mzansi showed her some love both online and offline.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi impressed by female truck driver

Social media users were proud of the lady and wrote in the comments:

Mzansi was amazed by a woman's driving skills in a now-viral TikTok video. Image: @kali9

Source: Getty Images

@mangalane millicent mdaka excitedly cheered South African women on:

“Women are nailing it.”

@Goitseona ♍🇿🇦 was impressed by a fellow Code 14 lady and asked:

“Code 14 Girlies, let's gather here and show her some love.”

@bitso44 announced her pride in the skilled woman:

“Sisterhood is proud of her.”

@Bubu Nkosi150🌈 was moved by the lady’s successful performance on the road:

“I have never been proud like this for a stranger.”

@Prow was impressed by the lady who successfully parked the large truck all by herself:

“It's so nice watching women who don't limit themselves, women who are working hard for themselves.”

@Caroline kanembiri confessed her fears while also congratulating the skilled woman from KwaZulu-Natal:

“l'm afraid to reverse a small car, proud of you, sis.”

