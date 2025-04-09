Cape Town experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, causing severe flooding throughout the city and blocking roads

Citizens took videos of the stormy weather and posted the footage online, which amazed the rest of Mzansi

A white Volkswagen Polo was seen floating after its owner parked it outside during the wet and cold weather

Capetonians were greeted by the cold season, arriving two months before winter officially began.

Many people suspected that the wet and cold weather would set the tone for the upcoming winter season.

Car floats after heavy rainfall

The stormy weather has reached Cape Town after attacking the northern parts of the country earlier this year. A Volkswagen Polo was filmed floating on a flooded road after heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., the unforgiving showers caused major flooding throughout the city, with Parow experiencing some of the worst. Cars on the road had a tough time driving from point A to point B due to the severe flooding of roads.

Some drivers risked their vehicles and drove through the water. Others people had to cross wet roads in order to reach their destinations. Most South Africans on social media do not believe that the extreme floods were caused by yesterday’s rain alone.

People blamed the government for failing to assess the drainage system. Internet users were disappointed in the DA, which governs the Western Cape. A user @Ch@rmed1the wrote in the comments:

“Once again, the best run City in the country, so the DA says.”

South Africans were amazed by the floating Polo after a truck created a huge wave as it drove past the car.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by floating car

Social media users were stunned by the floods and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Jtec chuckled:

“Are we not going to mention that VW drivers think their cars are the fastest? Now they think their cars are submarines.”

@Songz_m32 shared:

“Yho, if that was my car, I’d be crying my eyes out.”

@Nikki sighed:

“This is bad, and winter has not even started yet. Our drains are supposed to be unblocked and checked before winter starts. Oh, this country.”

@Prophetess N Muyezwa said:

“I have never seen them fixing the drainage system in my entire life.”

@Lindsay Kirkwood explained:

“This has nothing to do with the storm. It was raining extremely hard for an hour and the drains were overwhelmed.”

@Mr Francis wrote:

“It’s not because of rainfall but because of blocked drains. Where are the political leaders now? Oh yes, in their mansions.”

