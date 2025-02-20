Heavy rains across the provinces of North West, Gauteng, and the northern parts of the Free State have resulted in floods

A lot of infrastructure, including roads, has been destroyed, and one university’s library is now underwater

Social media users were shocked to see just how heavy the rain has been after the South African Weather Service announced a warning

A couple of Mzansi’s provinces experienced heavy rainfall this week, resulting in floods that halted a lot of regular operations.

North-West University's library gets buried by intrusive floods. Image: @VSFP

Source: Getty Images

Mud houses were mostly destroyed during the bad weather, and many had to travel to school and work in the cold and wet conditions.

SA reacts to one Mzansi university’s library claimed by flood

The South African Weather Service issued an orange level five warning. Three provinces, Gauteng, North West, and Free State, were affected by the heavy rainfall.

A lot of infrastructures were damaged, including mud houses. A lot of roads outside of Mahikeng were destroyed by floods, and disaster management teams have been on high alert since the bad weather started.

The North West University in Mahikeng experienced intrusive floods, too, where their library got buried underwater. Students were appalled by how heavy the rainfall had been over the past couple of days.

Themba Siba filmed the tragic incident and shared it on his TikTok, where it went viral with over 322K views in a day. Most South Africans were shocked by the footage, while some exchanged light banter in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

CoGTA commented on the intrusive floods

In an article by Jacaranda FM, the CoGTA department’s Thebeetsile Keameditse shared the way forward. Keameditse explained that affected individuals would receive assistance in the form of food parcels, blankets and other social relief packages.

Mzansi's intrusive summer floods destroy infrastructure in the North West. Image: @satori13

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to video of campus library underwater

Social media users were amazed by the footage and shared their thoughts in a thread of 241 comments:

@Ayanda Mdletshe Mlum trolled:

“Finally, I can do my practicals. BSc Swimming we up.”

@Thobile commented:

“My charger is in there.”

@@Mthabase ILembe🧠 prayed:

“As long as NSFAS’ office is still safe wherever it is.”

@Tshenolo Nkotsi explained:

“My brother works in the library; I thought he was exaggerating when he told us the campus is under the ocean.”

@Pabalegang🥹🤍 joked:

“When is the pool party? Please invite me.”

@otsile ⸆⸉predicted:

“They’re about to make your registration fee R30k next year.”

@Super Vegeta assumed:

“Diploma in swimming students will be doing their practicals.”

@🅿️ said:

“I don't blame the rain, don't hire people who don't know what they're doing!”

@Tshepo Japhtar molokomme highlighted:

“NWU is close to Vaal River, that's why it is flooding.”

@Brooke Logan worried:

“We're living in the times of Noah right now.”

3 More stories related to unforgiving weather by Briefly News

A homeless mother of three was attacked by the unforgiving Cape Town storm after her family home was sold by her siblings

South Africans were horrified by Cape Town's recurring stormy weather that destroyed infrastructure

Mzansi was appalled by Cape Town's unforgiving showers during the very cold and wet winter season

Source: Briefly News