A US content creator and author living in SA shared his bewilderment over the country's recent non-stop rainfall, questioning if the weather patterns were normal for the region

The man's concerns came as the South African Weather Service issued warnings of continued scattered showers and thundershowers across the country

South Africans flooded the comments section with hilarious explanations about Mzansi's weather, with some joking about experiencing four seasons in one day in Johannesburg

A US gent living in Joburg had a lot to ask, and say, after witnessing the recent weather madness. Images: @theafrofuturist

Source: TikTok

A US man living in South Africa has expressed his confusion and concern over the country's recent persistent rainfall, questioning whether the endless downpour is normal in the region.

Content creator @theafrofuturist_, also known for his books like The Black Man's Guide Back to Africa, took to social media to share his observations about South Africa's peculiar weather patterns. In his video, he expressed disbelief at not seeing the sun for over 10 days, noting that what he thought was summer seemed unusually short due to the continuous rain.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Weather warnings across SA

The content creator's concerns align with recent weather alerts from the South African Weather Service (SAWS), which predicted continued isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers across the country. The service warned of significant rainfall amounts reaching up to 100mm in northern areas and along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, potentially leading to flooding.

In a recent update, SAWS forecasted that the disruptive rain is expected to persist until Thursday in most parts of the country, with temperatures remaining cool across South Africa but warm to hot in some areas.

The weather service also particularly highlighted concerns for communities in low-lying areas and flat plains, advising them to be vigilant about the disruptive rain across the central and eastern regions.

One gent had to ask the online community if the recent weather changes were a normal part of SA summers. Images: @theafrofuturist

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares weather wisdom

South Africans rushed to the comments section to share their insights about the country's unique weather patterns:

@lovelytash4 enlightened the creator:

"You in Jozi, you will get 4 seasons in 1 day 🥰"

@Miss_B offered seasonal advice:

"If you want to enjoy summer, come at the beginning of November. Our rainy season starts towards the end of December. No cloud seeding, just nature showing off!"

@Buhlebenkosi_Ndwandw joked:

"Afriforum is messing with our weather."

@Khwezi_Mathambeka quipped:

"DA is dealing with droughts. 😅😂"

@Mums_Life shared knowledge:

"This is our rainy season... up until March... usually we have rainy spells 2 times a year for consistent rain for 7 days."

@Nicole_Nicki_South_Africa explained:

"Well, growing up, we were taught that for seven days it needs to rain and then we can enjoy the weather. Normally in Jozi we know when it rains then that means winter is by the door."

3 other stories about SA's rainy season

A heartbreaking video of a young child walking alone to school in the pouring rain has left Mzansi deeply concerned, sparking discussions about student safety during severe weather conditions.

South Africans found unexpected humour in a dramatic flood rescue attempt when onlookers couldn't tell if the people caught in rushing water were playing or fighting for their lives.

Briefly News also reported on several North West schools that had to take drastic measures after heavy rainfall caused extensive flooding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News