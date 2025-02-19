One child walking in the rain left many people on the internet in their feelings and the TikTok video went viral online

Briefly News takes a look at how walking in the rain may affect a child's health and overall being

Social media users reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

A child walking alone in the rain to school left South Africans heartbroken. Image: Bojanstory/Getty Images and @yashirsewlakan84gmail.co/TikTok

A little boy left many people in South Africa in their feelings after he was captured on camera walking in the rain.

Little kid walking alone to school in the rain

A video of a young school child braving heavy rain went viral on the internet. The heartbreaking scene captured online shows the little one, dressed in a school uniform, walking alone with no umbrella that could shield him from the downpour as he made his way to school.

He did however have a raincoat on and he seemed a bit lost as he walked through the rain.

The clip surfaced on TikTok and was shared by @yashirsewlakan84gmail.co where it quickly gained traction as netizens expressed their sympathy and concern for the child's well-being.

In the video, the child can be seen walking on a wet road, carefully navigating puddles while holding onto their school bag. The clip’s caption suggested that the little one had no choice but to walk to school despite the harsh weather conditions.

How does walking in the rain impact a child's health?

While it is true that more people become ill during the cold and wet seasons, extended indoor exposure is more likely to be the cause of this.

According to research, cold, dry weather increases the likelihood that cold and flu viruses will flourish. Rain and other humid circumstances hinder the transmission of these viruses. However, people are more likely to congregate indoors on rainy days. Therefore, rainy conditions may indirectly increase the likelihood that viruses will infect more persons who are close to one another.

There is a widespread misconception that getting wet in the rain can cause a cold. You can't get sick from the rain alone.

However, continuous exposure to cold and moisture can cause your body temperature to drop to the point that it compromises your immune system, increasing your chance of contracting the flu or a cold.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Emotional Clip

The video triggered an outpouring of emotions, with many social media users sharing their thoughts. Some praised the child’s resilience and dedication to education, while others urged communities to step in and support children who face such struggles daily.

Fezile Xaba said:

"Full clothed. raincoat. Big backpack he's good. probably humming his fav song. So cute."

Kgosatsana wrote:

"Cocomelons love the rain if he was with his crew they would be dancing in the rain."

Boipelo added:

"How I wish that all the mommies had cars to drive these precious munchies to school during such rainy days."

Jenn commented:

"At least his momma made sure he had a raincoat."

Palesa'Lala expressed:

"He/She gonna be a strong independent soul one day."

Thabang Mokhunoane commented:

"I have been here now I am a whole graduate."

Masabata Ramollo shared:

"Some parents don't have a choice situations are really bad out here. Those that afford must appreciate that they are blessed."

