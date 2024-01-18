A parent shared a moment of her child's first day of school, which went totally left

The mom was unable to convince the child to leave the car until the teacher intervened

Online users reacted to the toddler's reaction with laughter, while others praised the teacher for his kindness

It's that time of the year. Kids are going back to school. And parents can have a peaceful and quiet space for a few hours.

Little boy throws a tantrum and refuses to go to school

While some kids are glad to return to school, others are not thrilled with the first day of school, so they fight and scream, and this little boy does just that.

A TikTok video posted by @dheeya3839 showcased a child who refused to leave the car once his mom dropped him off at school. The little boy continuously refused to exit the vehicle, although his mother pleaded with him. As the video progressed, the teacher approached the car and spoke to the child to come outside, but the little kids kept refusing. The teacher then carried him out of the car and took him inside the school.

Taking to TikTok, the mom captioned her post saying:

"My drama first day of school, the teacher had to come take him."

Watch the video below:

SA laughed at the little kid's video

Navin Ramsaroop praised the teacher saying:

"Dedicated teacher..."

To which the mother of the little boy responded by saying:

"Absolutely a very dedicated teacher that's teaching for over 30yrs he had been my form teacher when I was in school now my kids are blessed to have him too."

Michaelajadeneche threw a joke saying:

"I would be crying with the child."

NhlanhlaV poked fun at her child adding:

"I think mine is broken, he has never cried going to school. He's in grade 1 this year."

Mahmooda Abderoef was impressed with the teacher's act saying:

"He trust his teacher. Thank you, Sir. I salute you."

Shravan commented:

"Getting flashbacks of myself."

Back-to-school: Little boy puts up a fight on first day

Briefly News previously reported another similar story of a little boy who started his first day at big school. This is a nice feeling for parents with grown-up kids.

The young boy was happy on the way to school. The war started when it was time for his mother to leave him at the school. The boy put up quite a fight.

The video got over 3,000 likes, with many TikTokkers finding the back-to-school video funny.

