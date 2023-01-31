A cute toddler went viral on TikTok after walking into preschool with a level of confidence that was out of this world

The little kid was going to be spending the day away from home for the first time and didn't seem fazed

Online users were chuffed to see how the tiny kid seemed fearless and independent

A little boy went viral on TikTok after strolling into preschool. The tiny tot got millions of views as he bravely entered his new school.

A brave kid was ready to conquer the first day of school and people were amazed. Image: TikTok/@mama_hosi

Many people were amazed by how fearless the little kid was. People praised the little boy for being so bold.

Little kid goes TikTok viral for reaction to 1st day of preschool

A TikTok shows a little kid making an entrance like a boss. In the viral video, peeps saw how the little boy showed zero doubt when he went to school for the first time. Watch the video of his entrance below:

South Africans blown away by little kid's confidence

Online users were captured by the video as Mzansi peeps love to see kids living their best life. Many people commented, complimenting the little boy for being fearless.

Morakane Mahlangu387 commented:

"The calm is priceless."

Lerato Maluleke commented:

"This little one hangs around his dad too much. Too cute."

Eunice commented:

"Lol, walking like he owns the place."

Du²@inspire commented:

"The king has arrived."

lwaziilwazinii commented:

"Minister of day care on a site visit."

Yirmi Yahu commented:

"First day was not ready for him."

bonganibibloradeb commented:

"Grootman bafwethu."

