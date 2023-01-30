A video of a toddler found by his mother on top of a fridge has left Mzansi impressed and confused

Many people were wondering how he made it up the fridge, but also shocked at how he made it down

The video got over 332 000 views and Mzansi thinks that his mom should put his skills to good use

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A toddler left Mzansi impressed after climbing up a fridge without any help. @Charles86425587/Twitter

Source: UGC

Some people are either born with mad skills or have to google for help. There is no doubt that this toddler is talented.

In a video posted on Twitter recently, the boy's bemused mother found him playing on top of the fridge, playing with her Tupperware containers. While he was making his way down, the mother asked who helped him up there in the first place.

Toddler baffles his mother and Twitter users as he effortlessly climbs down from fridge

If you thought his climbing was impressive, wait until you see how he makes his way down the fridge. Firefighters everywhere would be impressed. One can't help but wonder if he was up there looking for Cremora to make a cup of tea. Even toddlers know that it's not inside, it's on top.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look for yourself:

South Africans were impressed by his climbing skills

The video has been viewed over 332 000 times at the time of publishing and some online users think he might have a bright future.

@Lengau3 said:

"South African special forces future recruit."

@FlackoMax said:

"Dude, going down the fridge handles like a firefighter when the alarms go off!!"

@BoGigaba said

"Those skills must not go to waste, find something where he can utilise them ASAP."

@techwithmolato said:

"Fury is looking for him for the avengers."

American teacher creates different handshake for each of their learners

In a less adventurous story on children and being unique, Briefly News reported on an American teacher who created different handshakes for his 18 learners.

The state of Georgia teacher memorised every special handshake he shared with the students and documented their adorable morning interaction before class.

Mr Hines' video with his students was posted on Twitter and had over 9.6 million views at the time of publishing.

People loved the interaction:

@JustAnotherFunk commented:

"Exactly what the heart and mind need."

@OfficialSkribz commented:

"Kids never forget this kinda stuff."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News