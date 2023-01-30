A cute video of a dedicated teacher uniquely greeting all students went viral on social media

The cute clip shared on Twitter shows how the educator pays special attention to each of his school children

Online users were amazed by how the teacher kept up with all the different students' preferred forms of greeting

A teacher recorded how he greeted all the students before class. The man went viral as he showed that he had a unique greeting for every one of his little students.

A teacher went viral on Twitter after showing that he does a special handshake for each student every morning. Images: Twitter/WUTangKids

Online users reacted to the video, moved by the adorable display. The clip got more than a million views as people gushed over the hard-working educator.

American teacher greets 18 schoolkids in class with special handshake for each child

A video shared by @WUTangKids shows how this teacher memorised a special handshake for each of his students. The preschool teacher got 2.9 million views for showing how his toddler students like to be greeted. Watch the full video below:

Twitter users react to teacher's adorable video

Netizens enjoy seeing teachers doing the most for their students. People are thoroughly impressed by the teachers' dedication. Many peeps admired that he made sure that every one of his students was acknowledged.

@KaiylaDos commented:

"This is an amazing way to start their days."

@GuyMasson commented:

"Love this kind of interaction."

@F16Vet commented:

"This is awesome. What a great teacher and kids."

@JustAnotherFunk commented:

"Exactly what the heart and mind need."

@OfficialSkribz commented:

"Kids never forget this kinda stuff."

@voteut4c commented:

"We love the creativity, joy and empathy of this award-winning teacher and his great young students!"

