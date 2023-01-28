A South African teacher posted stunning pictures of herself on Twitter and got a lot of attention from netizens

The lady looked so good that many people could not stop raving about her while others had much to say about her outfit choice

Online users flooded the comments with compliments for the stunning educator and many defended her from naysayers

A local teacher had grown men falling in love on the internet. The lady shared pictures of her outfit which caused a buzz on Twitter.

A South African teacher showed off her outfit and people could not get enough. Image: Twitter: @Lulu_menziwa

The lady's photos inspired potential suitors to shoot their shots. Some had hilarious tactics to try and get the lady's attention.

Mzansi educator's outfit post goes Twitter viral

A South African teacher @Lulu_menziwa showed her work outfit. The lady was dressed in a business casual outfit of high-waisted work pants and a black polo neck. See the full outfit photo below:

Mzanzi men drool over stunning teacher

Online users cannot get enough of her stunning pics as she is consistent with her outfit of the day pictures. Many men imagined how they would not be able to focus as a student because of her beauty. Others insisted that the teacher should wear a different outfit and many came to her defence.

@Siya_Mondliwa commented:

"I'm 100% no one would be complaining about inappropriate dressing code if a skinny teacher dresses exactly like that."

@Talungs205 commented:

"I would definitely fail all her subjects."

@DavidKatongoMT commented:

"I’m taking my kids to this school."

@Nkosana_Gora commented:

"Present ma'am." for 365 days straight.".

@AnaFourie commented:

"I love how she makes people angry because she's just a teacher who happens to be thicc."

@brianmandlam

"I wish I was at school. And do afternoon lessons. At her place."

@sobantu_v commented:

"Not to be rude, but bekufundwa ntoni in this class?[What were they learning in class]"

SA teacher drags parents for being absent in kids' lives until it is too late

Briefly News previously reported that one teacher shared that parents often don't show up when a school calls them about their child. In the TikTok video, the professional expresses that some children struggle academically, but their parents are nowhere to be seen.

The comments were filled with other teachers and people reacting to the common problem she raised. Peeps commented with their opinions on how parents should stay updated with their child's school work.

A teacher @nkuli.seotsanyana used a viral Bonang sound on TikTok to explain that she told a student's parents that they were not doing well nine months ago. She did not receive an answer and only got one when she told the parents that their child would be repeating.

