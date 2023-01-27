A woman who passed her driver's licence test went on Twitter to express her happiness to her followers

The Eastern Cape lady posted random pictures posing with her new driver's licence card and was beaming with pride

Twitter users congratulated the woman on nailing the difficult test that many have to pay a bribe to pass

A woman took many pictures with her driver's licence card and posted them online Image: @z_nkunjana/Twitter

Getting a driver's licence is a huge accomplishment for many people in South Africa worth celebrating.

A woman with the Twitter handle @z_nkunjana was overjoyed after she passed her driving test and marked the milestone with epic pictures online. She captioned her snaps:

"It’s a good day to be a licenced driver sana."

In the post, she can be seen posing with her new card at the grocery store and restaurant and even had it glued on her forehead for everyone to see.

Mzansi Twitter users react to the woman's driver's licence viral post

Many people who are familiar with the tedious process of booking a test on the NaTIS website and the difficulty of passing congratulated the happy lady in the comments. Some shared how they celebrated when they got their cards.

@zwaiYeye stated:

"Let me officially welcome you to the road. Stay safe and enjoy every turn."

@teiayaah tweeted:

"Congratulations . Shu, I know this feeling! I obtained mine yesterday, what a relief!"

@BuleNkosi shared:

"I love this for you and I want it for me, soonest if possible."

@mphonyanamabote wrote:

"Sweet! Enjoy! And congratulations on obtaining it. I know the feeling and the sense of achievement it gives."

@Miss_Madikane01 said:

"I’m so happy for you. I carry mine with me, but I don’t have a car."

@Srame7 posted:

"Congratulations are in order sesi."

@Owomthetho wrote:

"I’m loving this for you. Your excitement is contagious because now, you’ve made me so happy. Looking forward to your update about driving.❤️"

@JohnnyK93790824 commented:

"Don't forget about cold drink money."

