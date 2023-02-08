A young lady from Pretoria is over the moon after being admitted as a high court attorney at the young age of 23

The smart woman shared a beautiful, professionally taken photograph after achieving the wonderful milestone

Many social media users noted how inspired they were by the newly minted attorney and congratulated her for the win

One young woman from Pretoria is over the moon after being admitted as a high court attorney at the tender age of 23.

Manoko Mashangoane is also a Master of Laws candidate. Image: Manoko Mashangoane/LinkedIn.

The smart woman, who is currently completing her Master of Laws at the University of Pretoria, shared her wonderful news online.

Manoko Mashangoane also posted a gorgeous, professionally taken photograph after her big win on LinkedIn, with her post’s caption reading:

“An admitted attorney at 23?! You did it, girl!”

Social media users express pride in young lawyer

Many people were impressed with the 23-year-old’s wonderful achievement.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

Lethabo RapudiView said:

“Congratulations, sis!”

Vivian Alexander felt inspired by the young woman’s win:

“Absolutely motivational.”

Palesa Nkosi complimented her looks:

“Beautiful.”

Phuti Ratshabedi wished her well on the amazing achievement:

“Well done, ntwanaka.”

Motlalepula Tsolo congratulated the young woman on her wonderful accolade:

“Congratulations, youngest attorney.”

Majesty Dioh reacted:

“Wow, congratulations, attorney.”

Phaedra M. commented:

“Shut your mouth. You did that? This is amazing! Now go change the world, Manoko. One client at a time. Congratulations. Also, you look like a boss babe. So excited for you. To God, who gets all the glory.”

Njabulo Msomi noted:

“Congratulations are in order, mam.”

