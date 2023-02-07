A woman residing in Mbombela in Mpumalanga showed off snaps of her beautiful crib on social media

The lovely lady called the space her little palace, with the neat home looking very well-kept

Social media users complimented the hun’s space in the post’s comment section

A hard-working woman shared pictures of her stunning crib on social media, calling the space her little paradise.

Carol Khanyi’s home impressed peeps. Image: Carol Khanyi.

Source: Facebook

The stunner’s one-roomed abode looked neat and well taken care of, with the bedroom, kitchen area, and living room all in the same space and looking as classy as ever.

The hun shared the snaps on the popular Facebook group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’.

Carol Khanyi’s post read:

“My small palace. Corrections are accepted.”

Social media users loved the woman’s small home

Netizens showered the lady and her homely, cosy crib with tons of compliments.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions from Facebook peeps:

Pammy Khumalo said:

“A couch would do.”

Khutso Kayteiigh Moroasui asked:

“Where did you get that table, and how much it is?”

Dimakatso S John offered her some tips:

“Remove that glass table and chairs and replace them with a couch.”

Portia Maka Rato Msesiwe felt inspired:

“Wow! That's awesome! But you just need a perfect arrangement.”

Audi MaNcube reacted

“Everything is nice, but no order.”

Yoliswa Zwane offered her some tips and compliments:

“Buy a couch. But it is beautiful.”

Gradulours Khadijah Khan commented:

“Very beautiful, but remove that thing (carpet) under the table and place it next to the bed.”

Lethukuthula Ngobese complimented her:

“I love the chairs and table. Wow, kuhle.”

