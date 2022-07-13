A Cape Town resident has proudly taken to social media to share that she has gone from being a contractual worker to a permanent employee

The lady, who works as a new product development (NPD) technologist also recently graduated as a quality engineer from CPUT

LinkedIn peeps were hella impressed with the perseverant woman and her big career moves and wished her well on her future endeavours

A hard-working lady who resides in Cape Town has taken to LinkedIn to proudly post about landing a new position at her workplace.

Amanda Sityodana celebrated landing a permanent job as a new product development technologist. Image: Amanda Sityodana/LinkedIn.

The determined babe explained that she has gone from being a contractual new product development (NPD) technologist at her place of employment to landing herself a full-time position. This inspiring hun must be an incredible asset at work, hey.

Amanda Sityodana also loves education and holds a National Diploma in Food Science from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and recently obtained an Advanced Diploma in Quality Engineering from the same institution.

In her LinkedIn post, the young lady, who works at Freddy Hirsch, a food and beverages manufacturing company in Cape Town, noted how grateful she was for the achievement:

“Every win deserves to be celebrated, no matter how small it might seem. As I move from a contracted junior NPD Technologist to a permanent NPD Technologist, I am filled with nothing but gratitude.”

LinkedIn peeps were wowed by the perseverant woman and her milestone and celebrated her win in the comment section of the online post.

Mduduzi Nondudule said:

“Congratulations, my good friend and sister.”

Mpho Desmond Makofane added:

“Love this.”

Asiphe Jikeka wrote:

“Congratulations are in order.”

