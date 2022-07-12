A gorgeous lady from Zimbabwe is super excited to have been officially admitted as a legal practitioner and conveyancer

Lorraine Sambadzai, who studied at the University of Zimbabwe, celebrated the major accomplishment on social media

LinkedIn peeps were incredibly stoked for the young hun’s achievement, with her comment section crammed full of congratulatory messages

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A beautiful lady from Harare, who studied a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Zimbabwe, has excitedly taken to LinkedIn to share that she is now officially a legal practitioner and conveyancer.

Lorraine Sambadzai was out of this world excited to finally become a legal practitioner. Image: Lorraine Sambadzai/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The young lawyer looked absolutely stylish in her black pants suit and proudly shared the snaps of her special day on LinkedIn.

Lorraine Sambadzai is so ready to take on the legal industry and spread her wings now that she’s qualified.

Along with the cute snaps shared on her LinkedIn post, the young lady also expressed how happy she is to have finally reached her dream. How inspiring is this babe?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The caption to the post read:

“Duly admitted as a legal practitioner and conveyancer.”

Naturally, LinkedIn peeps rushed to wish Lorraine the best of luck with her career and congratulated her enthusiastically in the comment section of her post.

Ngi Kevin Ayuk said:

“Service for God and Country. Not more. Not less.”

Tapiwa Muhlwa added:

“Congrats, counsel! Grow in stature and flourish in wisdom.”

Valente Ferrao wrote:

“Congratulations and welcome to the profession. I wish you every success.”

Johannesburg lady celebrates becoming high court attorney, stirs positive reactions from Mzansi online

Meanwhile, in another inspiring story by Briefly News, a thrilled babe from Johannesburg has set social media ablaze by posting cute snaps of herself after she officially became an attorney.

Omolola Botsane, who graduated from the University of the Free State, looked super amped in the pics posted outside the Gauteng High Court. LinkedIn peeps were incredibly stoked for the young lady, with her post flooded with congratulatory messages.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News