Popular traditional healer Gogo Maweni is facing new claims from a former close associate

Sjuku accused the sangoma of serious crimes and substance abuse during an interview on the Kasi Jam Podcast on the Podcast and Chill Network

He dropped the names of people who were allegedly taken out by Gogo Maweni and why

Gogo Maweni was accused of serious crimes by a former student. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni is the subject of explosive allegations again, this time from a former close associate.

The reality TV star, whose real name is Makhotso Le-Ann Mofokeng, is currently out on R5,000 bail in a separate case where she faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

That assault case now appears minor compared with the fresh and far more serious claims made by her former mentee, Sjuku, during a Podcast and Chill Network show.

Gogo Maweni accused of serious crimes and drug abuse

Sjuku, whose real name is Mlungisi Mncwabe, alleged that Gogo Maweni has killed several people and is a drug addict.

Sjuku was once very close and appeared in the now-discontinued reality show Izangoma Zodumo alongside Maweni.

Speaking on the Kasi Jam Podcast that premiered on MacG's YouTube channel on Friday, 24 April 2026, Sjuku opened up about his experiences on the show, claiming he pretended to be a sangoma out of fear for his life.

He also spoke about his relationship with Gogo Maweni, who was his gobela (spiritual mentor) at the time.

Mncwabe went on to level several incriminating allegations against Maweni. He claimed the traditional healer killed several people, including a man named Jabu, who was her mentee. Sjuku said Maweni had Jabu killed by her husband, Sabelo Mgube.

“She has assassinated a lot of people. She assassinated Jabu, who was her sangoma initiate, and was shot by her husband. We were told that if we went to Jabu's funeral, we would not be allowed to be on the reality show. Dabula forced it, and he went and was removed from the show,” he claimed.

He further alleged that Maweni was involved in the death of a man married to a woman he identified as Tebogo, saying she also had him assassinated.

He also claimed that Gogo Maweni’s husband had also assassinated a sangoma known as Mkhulu Mamba.

Gogo Maweni was accused of assassinating people. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Despite these claims, Mncwabe said his relationship with Maweni initially strengthened after she gave him a reading about his family and assisted him.

He also accused Maweni of substance abuse, alleging this took place while he was living in her home as an initiate.

“I was using, and she used the higher grade of what I was using. I didn't catch her doing it, I would go and buy for her, so it's not hearsay,” he said.

He concluded by alleging that Maweni was involved in several disappearances of people, though these claims remain unverified.

Watch the video below:

Gogo Maweni offers spiritual cleansing rituals for slay queens

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gogo Maweni introduced a new package for her clients in the fast-paced casual dating world.

The controversial sangoma opened a call to consult with slay queens and people who engage in hook-up culture, tapping into a fast-paced societal trend and the spiritual anxieties it may generate.

Source: Briefly News