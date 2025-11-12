Gogo Maweni has introduced a new package for her clients in the fast-paced casual dating world

The controversial sangoma has opened a call to consult with slay queens and people who engage in hook-up culture, tapping into a fast-paced societal trend and the spiritual anxieties it may generate

Prospective clients flooded the comment section with inquiries; however, one woman felt Maweni's wrath after making an unwelcome joke

South African reality TV star and sangoma Gogo Maweni recently introduced a new package to her clients.

The assault-accused traditional healer posted a flyer on her Instagram page on 12 November 2025, introducing a package for slay queens and hook-ups. Maweni emphasised in her caption that the package was long overdue.

"Let’s face it, at some point, it needs to happen."

The package includes full-body steaming, purging, river cleansing, and an animal sacrifice to eradicate bad omens and spiritual husbands, among other rituals.

This comes after the premiere of the Slay Queens docu-series, which explores the lives of young women who engage in transactional relationships with wealthy men for financial gain and to upgrade their lifestyles.

These ladies are often referred to as Slay Queens and partake in hook up culture for money, vacations and luxury purchases, portraying an affluent lifestyle on social media.

Maweni's offering highlights her ability to evolve her services to meet contemporary needs, aiming to cleanse and protect people in casual relationships from dark spirits, while helping them connect with their ancestors and attracting them to good fortune.

It also includes a home cleansing kit to cleanse homes and "maintain river cleansing."

Having resumed face-to-face consultations after giving birth to her twins, Gogo Maweni found that many followers expressed interest in her services, taking to the comment section to inquire about the package.

Social media reacts to Gogo Maweni's post

Followers and prospective clients shared their thoughts on Gogo Maweni's package. Read their comments below.

anele_siswana laughed:

"It’s the title for me, my dearest. You understand this space very well."

mamseleku_mthombeni asked:

"I'm interested in this, gogo, how much is the cleansing?"

gaanakgomo.t was curious:

"How much is the cleansing?"

Meanwhile, it turned sour in the comment section after another follower joked that the cleansing would cost "5 million," referencing the high cost of some traditional rituals, and received a brutal response from Gogo Maweni.

"@miss_masindi, just so you know, that husband of yours is out there sleeping with them and bringing all that bad omen to you. 'Future rich housewife,' just imagine. Your goal in life is to be a rich housewife. How preposterous, diabolical, mxm!"

While the comment may not have had malicious intent, it's clear that Maweni felt insulted and used her gift to air out the woman's dirty laundry.

This follows a controversial viral video of the sangoma seemingly casting a spell on a woman who allegedly had an affair with a married man, despite her denial of the allegations of using witchcraft.

It reiterates Maweni's controversial public image and her readiness to use spiritual powers in retaliation for insults.

Gogo Maweni's assault case gets postponed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an update on Gogo Maweni's pending assault case.

The Izangoma Zodumo star faces serious charges of assault and has been in and out of court throughout 2025. Her trial faced another delay after being postponed to a later date.

