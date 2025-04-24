Gogo Maweni continues to embrace her spirituality despite her pregnancy, sharing a video of herself praying in a river

The star received mixed reactions from fans on social media, with some requesting her help while others praised her ancestral practices

Recently, Gogo Maweni, who made headlines after her arrest, expressed gratitude to her ancestors and God following her release on bail

Gogo Maweni is not letting her pregnancy stop her from doing what she does best. The star shared a video of herself praying in the river, which caused a buzz among her fans.

Gogo Maweni prays in river

Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni does not play about her spirituality. The star who has been accused of witchcraft for her several scary posts, including the one where she walked at a graveyard at midnight or when she cuddles her snakes, seems unfazed by the claims.

Taking to her social media page recently, Gogo Maweni shared two pictures while praying in a river with flowing water. The flamboyant sangoma and media personality ditched the designer labels she normally rocks and wore a traditional outfit. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Gogo Maweni's post

Social media users flooded Gogo Maweni's comments section with mixed reactions. Some had requests for the traditional healer, while others praised the star for embracing her ancestral calling.

@akafan3 wrote:

"Thokoza gogo ngicela umuthi wokuthola umsebenzi oryt."

@NegroNegro08 commented:

"Khohlwa amanzi azigelezelayo. Hamba olwandle or empophomeni, kukhona engifuna ukukubona."

@Azola_junior said:

"Please pray for me Gogo to get a job 🙏🙏🙏🙏"

@Loreta1212 added:

"Jesus loves you, my sister."

Gogo Maweni's post comes weeks after her nemesis, Gogo Skhotheni, retired from Ubungoma. The star has been flaunting her new religion on social media, and her video of preaching in church has divided the internet.

Gogo Skhotheni even hinted that her plans to open a church were advanced. She said she was already looking for people to work with, including keyboard players, microphone holders, and others.

Gogo Maweni is proud of her ancestors

The media personality who made headlines following her arrest earlier this year thanked her ancestors when she was granted R5K bail in court.

Following her release from jail, Maweni headed to her social media pages to thank God and her ancestors for the lesson. She captioned the post:

"Dear Ancestors and God for this lesson I will forever be grateful."

