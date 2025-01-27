Controversial celebrity sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni broke her silence after she she was released on bail

This comes after her arrest and appearance at the Protea Magistrates Court, Soweto, on Monday, 20 January 20

South Africans took to social media to respond to her arrest and her release on R5000 bail on Monday, 27 January

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni is grateful to her ancestors. Images: Gogo Maweni

Source: Instagram

Controversial celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni thanked God and her ancestors after she was released on R5000 bail on Monday, 27 January.

The reality TV star broke her silence after she got arrested a week ago and made her first court appearance at the Protea Magistrates Court, Soweto, on Monday, 20 January 2025.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram account on Monday, 27 January to thank her ancestors after she was released on bail. She shared photos of captioned the post:

"Dear Ancestors and God for this lesson I will forever be grateful. "

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She also assured her supporters that she will release an official statement soon.

Controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni thanks God. Images: Gogo Maweni

Source: UGC

South Africans welcome back the traditional healer

lala5596 replied:

"Thank God you welcome back makukhanye."

lukwazi_tee said:

"Eish sorry Sis sinawe emkhulekweni Qina."

thabiso_purple_kekana wrote:

"You have a supportive husband, keep it up Sabz."

nthabee_016 replied:

"No kids deserve to have their mother go through this. Happy you are back for them."

afiba_m responded:

"Sending love during this time my friend."

nosipho1580 said:

"It shall be well. Welcome back mummy."

pakzir_dominic wrote:

"Welcome back sweetheart."

moatshe.margaret said:

"Welcome back."

lifestyles_events said:

"Jooo Makgotso my love, I’m happy you are back wena my love. Ne ba reng?" (what did they say?).

answermohale wrote:

"May you find healing and God forgive you for everything that you did to others. We don't judge you just like you to acknowledge your mistakes."

mukundi_nem said:

"And just like that, Mommy is back."

Tol Ass Mo reacts to Gogo Maweni's arrest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star Tol Ass Mo slammed Gogo Maweni in his Podcast And Chill with MacG interview.

The popular comedian who is also a traditional healer, alleged that the underground gang is dealing with Gogo Maweni heavily.

Source: Briefly News