Tol Ass Mo claims that the underground gang is dealing with Gogo Maweni heavily

The comedian spoke in an interview addressing the famous sangoma's alleged crimes, and he believes her ancestors are punishing her

This comes after Gogo Maweni was ordered to remain in jail after her bail application was postponed

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tol Ass Mo says Gogo Maweni's ancestors are punishing her. Images: tolassmothegamer, dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Tol Ass Mo recently commented on Gogo Maweni's arrest and claims things are more serious than they appear.

Tol Ass Mo fires shots at Gogo Maweni

As Mzansi eagerly waits for updates on Gogo Maweni's case, Tol Ass Mo appears to have a hunch about what is happening - from a different perspective, that is.

The once-blackballed comedian spoke on Podcast and Chill about the infamous sangoma's apparent fall from grace, claiming that it was all her ancestors' doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gogo Maweni was arrested on 19 January 2025 over assault allegations and is said to also be under investigation for several murder cases.

Tol Ass Mo, who was a sangoma himself, claims there's nothing that can save her:

Tol Ass Mo claims Gogo Maweni's ancestors are punishing her for her "evil" deeds. Image: tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

"There's no comeback for Maweni, no muthi or dlozi; there's nothing that can save her from what she's going through right now. How many times have you sold something to hurt someone else?"

Mo says although sangomas have the power to do what their clients ask, they are still morally inclined to make the right choice - an apparently, Gogo Maweni has a track record of poor decisions.

The podcast shared a clip from his interview:

What you need to know about Gogo Maweni's case

Gogo Maweni was arrested on 19 January over assault allegations with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

During her first court appearance, it was revealed that she was also being investigated for five murder cases, the earliest having occurred in 2020

This comes after her former rival, Gogo Skhotheni, accused her of being a murderer, claiming to have evidence of her crimes

Gogo Maweni's bail application was postponed, leaving her to remain in jail until D-day

Gogo Maweni allegedly fights to keep case from the media

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Maweni's failed attempt at keeping her court case out of the tabloids.

The controversial sangoma allegedly wanted to protect her minor children and her pregnant self from the bad publicity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News