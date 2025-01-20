Gogo Maweni is apparently in a hot mess after getting arrested over a 2019 assault case

The celebrity sangoma made her first court appearance, which has been scheduled for a later date

Mzansi is relieved that Maweni has been captured, and many hope that she will finally face the music

Gogo Maweni made her first court appearance over assault charges.

Source: Instagram

It appears that the rumours surrounding Gogo Maweni's arrest were true after a video of her first court appearance went viral.

Gogo Maweni appears in court

As Mzansi waits for more news about Gogo Maweni's arrest, the famous sangoma made her first court appearance on 20 January 2025.

She is said to be facing assault charges with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, a charge allegedly dating back to 2019.

This comes after Gogo Skhotheni accused Maweni of murder, among other things, and it appears that peeps are yet to learn more about the controversial sangoma's alleged deeds.

ZiMoja shared a video of Maweni's court appearance, where she was surrounded by several police officers.

Gogo Maweni's assault case has been postponed after she made her first appearance.

Source: Instagram

The case has reportedly been remanded to Monday, 27 January, for bail application. Her file also includes an investigation into her alleged involvement in several murders, the earliest dating back to 2020.

Mzansi weighs in on Gogo Maweni's arrest

Netizens seemed relieved and wanted Gogo Maweni to pay for her alleged crimes.

Onyinye_Z was stunned:

"Bethuna, the courts are busy today! Weh!"

muziduma_ was curious:

"Now, what are those bottles in her pockets?"

Wizba said:

"That's when she will find out gore muti is useless."

Selokelaboledi asked:

"Did the bones not come through for her?"

Carlosmathye95 cheered:

"It's happening!"

Leanne78207061 was relieved:

"The disrespect had finally come to an end."

PMohlokonya laughed:

"The bones ain't working anymore, haha!"

MmaCashibe mocked Gogo Skhotheni:

"These are the results of having a big mouth on the socials."

Gogo Skhotheni reacts to Gogo Maweni's arrest

In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared a strange message from Gogo Skhotheni after Maweni's arrest.

This comes after the pair apparently ended their feud, but it seems there was more to Skhotheni's cryptic message.

