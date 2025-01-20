Gogo Maweni Arrest: Celebrity Sangoma Makes 1st Court Appearance Over Alleged Assault Charge
- Gogo Maweni is apparently in a hot mess after getting arrested over a 2019 assault case
- The celebrity sangoma made her first court appearance, which has been scheduled for a later date
- Mzansi is relieved that Maweni has been captured, and many hope that she will finally face the music
It appears that the rumours surrounding Gogo Maweni's arrest were true after a video of her first court appearance went viral.
Gogo Maweni appears in court
As Mzansi waits for more news about Gogo Maweni's arrest, the famous sangoma made her first court appearance on 20 January 2025.
She is said to be facing assault charges with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, a charge allegedly dating back to 2019.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
This comes after Gogo Skhotheni accused Maweni of murder, among other things, and it appears that peeps are yet to learn more about the controversial sangoma's alleged deeds.
South Africans mock Amanda du-Pont's rumoured married boyfriend Bafana Sindani: "SA women are brave"
ZiMoja shared a video of Maweni's court appearance, where she was surrounded by several police officers.
The case has reportedly been remanded to Monday, 27 January, for bail application. Her file also includes an investigation into her alleged involvement in several murders, the earliest dating back to 2020.
Mzansi weighs in on Gogo Maweni's arrest
Netizens seemed relieved and wanted Gogo Maweni to pay for her alleged crimes.
Onyinye_Z was stunned:
"Bethuna, the courts are busy today! Weh!"
muziduma_ was curious:
"Now, what are those bottles in her pockets?"
Wizba said:
"That's when she will find out gore muti is useless."
Selokelaboledi asked:
"Did the bones not come through for her?"
Carlosmathye95 cheered:
"It's happening!"
Leanne78207061 was relieved:
"The disrespect had finally come to an end."
PMohlokonya laughed:
"The bones ain't working anymore, haha!"
MmaCashibe mocked Gogo Skhotheni:
"These are the results of having a big mouth on the socials."
Gogo Skhotheni reacts to Gogo Maweni's arrest
In more Gogo Maweni updates, Briefly News shared a strange message from Gogo Skhotheni after Maweni's arrest.
This comes after the pair apparently ended their feud, but it seems there was more to Skhotheni's cryptic message.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za