Podcaster and traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni has seemingly replied to Gogo Maweni's alleged arrest.

Skhotheni took to her Instagram account on Monday, 20 January morning to mock Maweni.

South Africans took to social media on Monday to criticise Maweni who is trending on social media

DJ and media personality Gogo Skhotheni has seemingly mocked Gogo Maweni's alleged arrest on her social media account.

This comes after the reality TV stars and frenemies ended their social media feud by admitting that they were both wrong to publicise their conflict.

The podcaster took to her social media on Monday, 20 January to share a photo of a "checkmate" chess move on her Instagram story.

A checkmate in chess means that the game has ended immediately and the player who delivered the player who delivered the checkmate wins.

The DJ and sangoma also wrote on her social media on Sunday evening:

"Lord I am grateful for life and the shower of blessings. Prayer changes things."

South Africans respond to Gogo Maweni's alleged arrest

@Am_Blujay wrote:

"Whatever Gogo Maweni is being accused of, she did that sh*t."

@Nothando_Ro replied:

"The fact that she is still with her husband is shocking. That means her charms are holding him tightly."

@PitsoRonnie said:

"You're innocent until proven otherwise whoever is accusing her of anything will have to bring a watertight case."

@Polydo3 replied:

"Imagine sleeping next to a woman who does all these things?"

@PilaneKele wrote:

"5 murder charges is diabolical!"

@Tidimal40446942 replied:

"The tattoo is more scary than that skeleton."

@Tems_Eland wrote:

"Bail must be denied, she thinks she is untouchable."

@gokaone replied:

"She did it. You can see her standing with my ancestor."

Gogo Maweni prepares a spell on her Instagram story

The reality TV star Gogo Maweni also recently made headlines when she shared a shocking video of a woman preparing a spell on a casket on her Instagram story.

A video of the woman who many South Africans believe was Maweni is seen preparing a spell on a casket which resembles that of Skhotheni's late son.

