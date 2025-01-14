Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni Call Truce After Heated Online Feud, Fans Doubt Their Reconciliation
- Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni ended their social media feud, admitting they were both wrong to publicise their conflict
- The sangomas apologised during a live video, with Skhotheni clarifying that their issues stemmed from false allegations about their personal lives
- Fans reacted with scepticism, accusing the pair of clout-chasing and demanding accountability for their serious claims
Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni have declared an end to their beef after their heated exchange on social media a few weeks ago. The stars admitted they were wrong and shouldn't have brought their issue to social media.
For those who did not know, Gogo Skhotheni alleged that Maweni's husband, Sabelo Mgube, was gay. At the same time, Maweni claimed the Venting Podcast host was in a relationship with Musa Mseleku's son, Mpumelelo.
The popular sangomas Maweni and Skhotheni revealed they buried the hatchet during a live. Speaking in a snippet of the video shared by @salty_unmasked on X, the two ladies gave their sides of the story and apologised to each other. Gogo Skhotheni said:
"She never did anything to me, from where it started, I never did anything to her. So it's a good thing that we spoke about it because the foundation of the conflict was based on lies."
Take a look at the video below:
Fans react to Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni's friendship
Social media users are giving the stars bombastic side eyes. Some feel they were chasing clout with their allegations, while others noted the two must answer questions about their allegations.
@Mandz_2 said:
"And the family who's brother was murdered?"
@MashMustbe commented:
"🤣🤣 oksalayo we knw the truth now"
@melelo_x wrote:
"Lol quarrel of the witches 🧙♀️"
Kelly Khumalo intervenes in Maweni and Skhotheni's fight
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that singer Kelly Khumalo decided to be the voice of reason during Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni's fight.
The singer expressed disappointment at the sangomas for failing to respect their calling and taking their fight to social media. She added that the popular sangomas were stripping their dignity with the heated fight.
