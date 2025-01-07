The South African Afro Pop singer Kelly Khumalo had decided to intervene in the fight between Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni

The star expressed her disappointment in the ladies for having a heated fight on social media and respecting their calling

Khumalo shared how important it was for them to respect their calling and what they are doing is stripping their dignity

Kelly Khumalo weighed in on Maweni and Skhotheni's fight. Image: @gogoskhotheni, @drmaweni, @kellykhumaloza

Wigs are off, and now this war between Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni has gotten out of hand, as one of the most respected and loved celebrities decided to intervene.

Why Kelly Khumalo intervened in Maweni and Skhotheni's fight

Social media has been buzzing ever since the two controversial Gobelas decided to post their fight on social media once again for everyone to witness and choose their side.

This fight started off with videos of Maweni attacking Skhotheni and also dragging her deceased son into the war. Still, the award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo recently intervened as the fight escalated.

In a video, Khumalo said she wasn't judging anyone but saw the need to chip in and advise the women to stop this fight and respect Isigodlo as they are both spiritual beings.

She said:

"Respect the secret of Isigodlo. Respect the secrets of ancestors. Respect the secrets of Amakhosi. There are things that people shouldn't know that we do in our sacred spaces."

Khumalo further expressed her disappointment in the two ladies and advised them to stop the fights. It wasn't cool anymore, and it was slowly stripping them of their dignity on social media.

She said:

"My sisters, this thing isn't cool. It takes down your dignity of the gift of healing bestowed upon you. At some point, you will see people in compromising situations, something that needs to be hidden at all costs."

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about her son’s health struggles

Briefly News previously reported that no parent wants to see their children suffer. The famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently shared several emotional posts regarding her young son on Instagram.

This has been a very emotional day for the DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni as she recently vented out about her son's health struggles on her Instagram stories shortly after she revealed that she is now born-again.

