The controversial Gobela Gogo Maweni continued attacking Gogo Skhotheni on social media

This was after the first video of Maweni ranting and dragging Gogo Skhotheni and her deceased son online

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni talked about her beef with Gogo Maweni

Gogo Maweni continued to attack Gogo Skhotheni. Image: @dr_maweni, @gogoskhotheni

Bathong! It's a new year, and Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni went straight to war once again on social media.

Social media has been buzzing recently as the two popular Sangomas are again at loggerheads. Gogo Maweni and Skhotheni have been making headlines online after Maweni dragged the reality TV star and her late son.

Earlier, Maweni continued to fire shots at Skhotheni, accusing her of lying about buying properties from DJ Sbu's project.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she is at loggerheads with Gogo Maweni and wonders if they will ever reconcile and be civil with each other.

She said:

"I am really not bothered by Maweni's rant, and for her to say it's my fault that my son died, I really won't entertain that, and I won't say anything about that. I don't know if the bad blood between us will ever end."

Fans react to Maweni's continuous attack

Many netizens reacted to Maweni's continuous rant regarding Gogo Skhotheni. Here's what they had to say:

Duduzile Kau Radebe said:

"She lost the argument as soon as she involved the late Boyo's name and death."

Zamandulo Ndlovu wrote:

"Funny enough that's not Gogo's real page, her real page is Tumi."

Sbu Sibu Mpongwana commented:

"I’m team Skhotheni I don’t care who says what."

Amanda Cele responded:

"Maweni literally can't stand Skhoh. She'll forever meddle in things that do not concern her for as long as Skhoh is involved. Nkare ga na bophelo ngwanyana ole tlhe. O kena kae mo tabeng ya ga Skhoh le Dominic?"

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about her son’s health struggles

Briefly News previously reported that no parent wants to see their children suffer. The famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently shared several emotional posts regarding her young son on Instagram.

This has been a very emotional day for the DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni as she recently vented out about her son's health struggles on her Instagram stories shortly after she revealed that she is now born-again.

