The drama between Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni continued even in the new year

Gogo Maweni went on a rant on social media attacking Gogo Skhotheni and being insensitive about her child's death

Many netizens were in disbelief at what Gogo Maweni had to say about Skhotheni and her late son

Gogo Maweni attacked Gogo Skhotheni on social media. Image: @dr_maweni, @gogoskhotheni

Source: Instagram

Bathong! It's a new year, and Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni went straight to war once again on social media.

Why Gogo Maweni attacked Gogo Skhotheni

Social media has been buzzing recently as the two popular Sangomas are again at loggerheads.

Recently, a video of Gogo Maweni going on a rant attacking Gogo Skhotheni went viral across social media; in the video, Maweni hit Skhotheni where it hurts the most for her as she dragged her late son into their fight, blaming her for the death of Monde Junior.

Many netizens were stunned and in disbelief about what Gogo Mawnei had to say about Gogo Skhotheni in that video, shared on Twitter (X) by @Mlu__N7.

The video was captioned:

"Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhatheni are both insensitive. Yooooooh."

Netizens in disbelief at Gogo Maweni's words

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens were in disbelief at what Gogo Maweni had to say regarding Gogo Skhotheni. See some of the comments below:

@nokie555 wrote:

"Witchcraft on witchcraft."

@girl_ntusi said:

"Yoh what's wrong with these ladies."

@IronFistBattleT commented:

"They should organise a boxing match for their tokoloshe's to end this drama."

@FragranceMo mentioned:

"Basadi ba ba kana kana doing this on the internet? No ways!"

@Mr30C tweeted:

"Don't touch her. She will give it back. Abo Rhagale and that actor bayamazi."

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about her son’s health struggles

Briefly News previously reported that no parent wants to see their children suffer. The famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently shared several emotional posts regarding her young son on Instagram.

This has been a very emotional day for the DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni as she recently vented out about her son's health struggles on her Instagram stories shortly after she revealed that she is now born-again.

Source: Briefly News