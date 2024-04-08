Gogo Maweni is trending after a video resurfaced of her allegedly speaking ill of Gogo Skotheni's sick child, despite denying ever doing so

She offered R50K to anyone who could provide evidence, and a social media user came through with a video

Fans are calling for her to pay up, as she previously stated she would if proven wrong, but Gogo Maweni has not yet fulfilled this promise

The internet never forgets! Gogo Maweni is trending on social media after fans shared a short video of the glamourous sangoma seemingly saying bad things about her rivalry, Gogo Skotheni's sick child.

Social media users have unearthed a video of Gogo Maweni talking about Gogo Skotheni's child. Image: @gogo_skhotheni and @dr_maweni

Video of Gogo Maweni talking about Gogo Skotheni's child resurfaces

Gogo Maweni recently denied ever saying anything about The Venting Podcast host Gogo Skhotheni's child. She called on her fans and followers to bring any evidence to support the allegations and she promised to pay R50K.

A user with the handle @paballo_maseko took to the microblogging platform, X with the receipts. She posted a short clip of the Zangoma Zodumo star during an Instagram Live seemingly talking about the child. The post read:

"Gogo Maweni said on her show if someone can show her a video of her saying ill things about Gogo Skhotheni’s child, she’ll give them 50k. I found it @GogoMaweni please pay up! #ThokozaGogo."

Gogo Maweni seemingly responds to the allegations

The flamboyant sangoma took to her social media page to address the allegations that she said bad things about Gogo Skhotheni's child. Gogo Maweni debunked the allegations and explained what she meant in the video.

Fans want Gogo Maweni to pay up

Social media users are still not having it. Many said the star said she would pay up if the evidence was provided and she should honour her words.

@tanked_aza commented:

"You’re really not beating the being weird allegations? I watched your show, you literally said you’ve NEVER mentioned Skhotheni's kid, but you did in the video attached. You basically said the kid is the way he is bc her ancestors are punishing her through him?? Or azithimzala?"

@_onkgopotse_ said:

"Babe, how do you claim you never spoke about her child, knowing very well you did asked for evidence and said you'd pay, and when it is brought to YOU, you divert? Or ha o na yone 50K?"

@AngeliqueReeh added:

"But Gogo on the show you said you'll pay 50k if someone shows you where you spoke I'll of her child, the video Paballo provided shows just that ukuthi kuthwalwe njani asazi nathi izinto zenu."

Gogo Skhotheni opens up about her son’s health struggles

Briefly News previously reported that no parent wants to see their children suffer. The famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently shared several emotional posts regarding her young son on Instagram.

This has been a very emotional day for the DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni as she recently vented out about her son's health struggles on her Instagram stories shortly after she revealed that she is now born-again.

