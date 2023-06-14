Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa's fans have unearthed evidence that proves that the two celebrities are still going strong despite the assault case that trended a few weeks ago

Social media users have been waiting for a statement from the stars but it seems they forgave each other and moved on from the drama

A post circulating on social media shows the former The Wife actress rocking what looks like DJ Maphorisa's Burberry t-shirt

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo are still trying to keep their relationship a top secret despite the assault case that made headlines last month.

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's fans have concluded that they are still together. Image: @djmaphorisa and @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has been waiting for the couple to share more details about what happened after the court case and if they are still together.

Twitter investigators confirm that DJ Maphosrisa and Thuli Phongolo are still going strong

All eyes have been on DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo after their controversial court case. According to News24, the two stars issued a stern warning against those defaming them on social media after Thuli P withdrew charges against the Abalele hitmaker.

Fans have been digging for any information that connects the two and it seems they have finally found it. A post shared by controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 shows that Thuli and Phori are still going strong.

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo react to information suggesting they are still together

Social media is awash with mixed reactions following the post. Some feel the stars are good for each other while others said Thuli should leave the award-winning music producer.

@brilliant_1246 wrote:

"The first pic was taken using a selfie and the second 1 it was not a selfie. That's why the pockets are on the different sides."

@AbutiKeba said:

"The shirt looked a little bigger on Thuli Phongolo, but I couldn't understand why, thought it was swagg, kante ke sale Maphorisa."

Thuli Phongolo gives fans unsolicited advice on making hasty decisions, video clip met with mixed reactions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo shared some words of wisdom where she advised against making decisions that please other people but the individual.

Instead of receiving the message, Mzansi poked fun at the actress following the alleged gender-based violence scandal with DJ Maphorisa.

Source: Briefly News