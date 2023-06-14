Blood & Water Season 4 is coming but not all South Africans are excited over the star-studded Netflix show

Social media was divided when the streaming giant announced that Season 4 is on the way, although they did not give a specific date

Reacting to the announcement, some fans said they can't wait for the show while others said they are no longer feeling the storyline

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans are divided over the announcement of Blood & Water Season 4 coming soon. The show popped up on people's timelines following the announcement on Twitter.

Mzansi has reacted to the announcement of ‘Blood & Water’ Season 4. Image: @NetflixSA

Source: Twitter

Blood & Water Season 4 is in production, Mzansi divided

According to News24, streaming giant Netflix shared that another season of the thriller is currently in production via a video on their pages. In the video, Khosi Ngema who plays Fikile Bhele starts a broken telephone game where she says:

"Production for Blood & Water season 4 is officially started. Class is in."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A picture circulating on social media also shows that most of the favourite cast members are returning for the highly anticipated Season 4 alongside some new faces.

Blood & Water Season 4 announcement gets mixed reactions from fans

Not everyone is excited about the new Blood & Water season. Some fans are ecstatic while others feel the storyline is now boring. Some noted that the cast need to be out of high school by now because they look older.

@TshepoKgakane said:

"I'm here for Puleng stressing the nation, not for amaclass tsa Geometry."

@AshleighAmberl1 wrote"

"Are there no actual kids that can play these roles "

@NgoanaMosotho added:

"Season 3 was wack I'm sorry the whole storyline went off but I'll still watch‍♀️"

@DeenickJ commented:

"I see my fav @Natasha_Thahane I’m definitely going to watch, I’m actually so curious on how her character will develop this season."

@lion_queeen added:

"Please make this the last season before we get unkind as a people."

Ama Qamata, Nadia Nakai and Penny Lebyane applaud Gail Mabalane for acing her role in Unseen: “Amazing”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gail Mabalane is trending on social media following the release of her six-part Netflix series Unseen. Mzansi shared reactions to the star's killer performance.

Mabalane played the lead role of Zenzile Mwale, a housemaid who encounters difficult times to look for her missing husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News