Viewers of the award-winning soapie The River have had enough of the recycled storylines

Fans took to social media to call out the writers of the show, telling them to improve the script

Others even suggested that the show has run its course and must be canned, while others threatened to boycott the show

Social media users have had enough of The River's boring storyline. Many headed to social media to dish their thoughts on the telenovela.

‘The River’ trended on social media as fans shared thoughts on the boring storyline. Image: @tina_dlathu and @sindi_dlathu.

Source: Instagram

The River has been charting Twitter trends, with fans complaining about the newly introduced Hlope family and Khwezi's character portrayed by Tina Dlathu.

According to ZAlebs, viewers of the award-winning show urged producers and writers to up their game or risk losing fans. Some Twitter users said the show should be canceled because it lost the plot years ago.

@madinanz said:

"Yho I don’t want to lie, I have never been bored by the storyline the way this Angelina one bores me. I’ll watch this show when the truth comes out #TheRiver1Magic."

@Sanele_Nathi added:

"Yoh, the Hlophes are so horrible at this this acting gig, it’s getting worse instead of getting better, especially Nomafu. I don’t know if it’s their storyline or they’re just naturally horrible #TheRiver1Magic."

@sadieeeemaa2 noted:

"The Hlopes debuting with a sophisticated bank robbery just to be chaotic loud hoodrats desperate for lindiwe's approval is still so wild to me #TheRiver1Magic."

@Boi_Mpedi wrote:

"Yhu. Can this story line end already? It has been dragging for the longest time ever now. Ah eh. The truth about Paulinsky's baby is right there. #TheRiver1Magic."

