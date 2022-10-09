Fans who flocked all the way to see K.O witnessed the first-ever performance of Sete from him and Young Stunna

The jovial crowd were overcome with happiness as they danced and sang with overwhelming emotions

South Africans online are so in love with the song they said Sete is the song that's going to end the year officially

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

K.O & Young Stunna performing Sete at the Macufe Dome. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O and Young Stunna brought Bloemfontein down at Kabza De Small's one-man show when they performed the chart-topping song Sete on Saturday.

MrCashitime had been belting old bangers, then Sete was queued in, and the crowd jumped with excitement. The performance was sealed to perfection when Young Stunna made a surprise entrance, and the venue just got louder.

Ever since its release, the song has been a staple groove tune, and South Africans can't get enough of it.

The hit song has been no.1 for five weeks in a row at Metro Fm, and the official video has a staggering 8 million views on Youtube in just a month.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People online have already crowned it the song of the year. Watch some videos from the event from a fan on Twitter.

On Sunday morning, Sete was also trending on social media and here are some of the comments from Mzansi.

@TheRealMJNcube mentioned:

"I remember a few years ago, KO was booked to come to perform in Musina, and only a few people showed up. I honestly thought his career was over. But look at him now. O seke wa writer-off motho, a se koloi."

@SBzo69 said:

"When I see Sete trending, I just know it has reached another incredible milestone. Song of the year."

@MoneriMandla added:

"God was in the same room with K.O when he was recording Sete, there is no other way to explain this perfection."

@RubuThulisa wrote:

"KO is performing the number 1 song in the country Sete."

@michellemodika sharedd:

"That dance is from the music video."

@CleopatraDK tweeted:

"Watching K.O and Young Stunna perform #SETE Live via WhatsApp statuses."

@4Dreamsellers commented:

"Greatest Of All Time."

K.O’s ‘Sete’ hits over 7 million views in 1 month, rapper grateful for the support: “Beyond my imagination”

In related entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that Sete is breaking records, and K.O can't believe it. The rapper took to social media to celebrate the song reaching more than seven million views in just a month; talk about levels.

The banger has been a fan favourite since its release as it has been topping charts and went double platinum after a few weeks of its release.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News