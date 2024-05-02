Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa recently applauded Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus on receiving an honorary doctorate

The minister posted a picture of the rugby boss being honoured with a doctorate and paired it with a congratulatory message

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory responses

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus received an honorary doctorate. Image: Michael Steele/David Ramos

It's a great day for rugby fanatics as South African rugby coach Rassie Erasmus added another honour to his name after he accepted an honorary doctorate from North-West University (NWU).

Minister Zizi Kodwa congratulates coach Rassie Erasmus

Social media has been buzzing as the Springboks coach, Rassie Erasmus, was honoured with an honorary doctorate recently by NWU. This was after Erasmus was appointed in November 2023 as the head coach for the Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Recently, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa applauded and congratulated the coach on receiving an honorary doctorate on his official Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"I congratulate Dr @RassieRugby on receiving an honorary doctorate in Coaching Science from @theNWU. Coach Rassie has stood out for his exceptional management of the @Springboks, who have won back to back Rugby World Cups."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate Rassie Erasmus

Shortly after the minister shared the post on social media, many netizens congratulated the coach. See some of the comments below:

@Ngqombo_EC applauded:

"He is a national builder, well deserved accolade. Congratulations Dr @RassieRugby."

@JK_ZA congratulated:

"Well deserved, Dr Erasmus."

@Kash786787 commented:

"This guy deserves more than an honorary degree, an entire street should named after him."

@theNWU mentioned:

"Huge congratulations to Dr. @RassieRugby. His impact on South Africa, both as a rugby strategist and unifier of the nation, stands as a beacon of excellence."

@naseemak27 responded:

"Congratulations @RassieRugby. You are most deserving of this prestigious honour. It's Dr Rassie Erasmus now, everyone. Love this."

@iamVentWELL_SA replied:

"Well deserved, Uncle Rassie."

Erasmus had fans scared

