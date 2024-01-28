South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has sadly been hospitalised due to chemical burns

Erasmus is reportedly recovering and he is otherwise in good health following the freak accident

The health scare alarmed South Africans and many are wishing the rugby legend a speedy recovery

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was hospitalised for chemical burns. Image: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's rugby director Rassie Erasmus is recuperating in the hospital from chemical burns.

He sustained the injuries in a bizarre accident involving a potent detergent product.

Road to recovery

According to SA Rugby, Erasmus is in good health otherwise and excited about resuming his full-time duties within the coming weeks.

Rassie Erasmus's future coaching plans

Erasmus is poised to reassume the head coach role for South Africa, leading the team into the 2027 World Cup in Australia. This follows Jacques Nienaber's departure for Irish club Leinster after securing victory in the 2023 World Cup.

Outpouring of support from fans

South Africans are acknowledging Erasmus as the brains behind the nation's back-to-back World Cup victories and showering him with well wishes.

Mathapelo Olifant said:

"Speedy recovery Oom Rassie."

Blu Man mentioned:

"Speedy recovery., We still need you all, my champions!"

Thabo Chaka wrote:

"Oh, my goodness. We need you Rassie."

Allen Mcobothi Javu commented:

"Oh no, we need you more than Thembinkosi Lorch."

Busika Lamyeni added:

"Speedy recovery Oom Rass, Rasmataz, Rassisto, Di Rarara. "

Francois Swart commented:

"He is a national treasure. Recover well!"

Belinda Glenn asked:

"What's the process for declaring a human being a national key point? Because we need to protect this man at all costs."

Ali G wrote:

"One job Rassie. Forget the pool, don't bath the dog. You've just got one job. GET WELL SOON!"

Rassie Erasmus can’t hold back tears

In another article, Briefly News reported that Rassie Erasmus was brought to tears as South Africans gave the team a hero's welcome.

In a TikTok video, the occasion was a joyful one, as thousands of people gathered to show their appreciation for the Springboks' remarkable achievement in winning the Rugby World Cup.

