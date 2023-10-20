Makazole Mapimpi spoke up after the Rugby World Cup match against Tonga, where he sustained injuries

The Springboks winger's supporters have been backing him, wishing for his speedy recovery

He also recently got showered with love by South Africans after he went shopping at Spar

Makazole Mapimpi dropped out from the Rugby World Cup 2023 after he sustained injuries. Image: @makazoli

Source: Instagram

Makazole Mapimpi sustained facial injuries during the Rugby World Cup match against Tonga. He has since shared a message on his Instagram stories, which he deleted later.

Makazole says it's him against him in IG post

The Springboks winger's supporters have been backing him and wishing for his speedy recovery since he pulled out from the World Cup.

Makazole took to his Instagram stories and said:

“We all get a little mad sometimes. Just don’t forget who you are in the process of it. It’s me against me.”

Before that, he posted a picture of himself saying all was good on his side.

Mapimpi suffered a fractured cheekbone and a swollen eye after the Springboks beat Tonga. According to TimesLIVE, Mapimpi underwent surgery and is recovering at home.

Spar shoppers cheer for injured Makazole

Just recently, when he returned from Europe, Makazole went grocery shopping at Spar. While there, Spar employees and customers all sang a rugby anthem as they cheered him on and showed him love.

The heartwarming video was shared by @Elmakapelma, who captioned her video:

"That time @Makazole16 is just trying to buy groceries. Couldn’t love this more. Makes me ugly cry - but in a great way."

