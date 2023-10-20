The aftermath of South Africa's win against France in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarter-finals has taken a bitter turn

One of the star players in the nail-biting match was Springboks' Cobus Reinach, and it seems he angered French fans

The scrumhalf got lots of attention after his stellar performance, and South African Rugby Union director, Rassie Erasmus, had a disturbing update

The Springboks defeated France by one point in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Many people were overjoyed, but it seems as if one French supporter was not.

Springboks' RWC 2023 quarter-final against France resulted in Cobus Reinach getting threats written in French. Image: Jan Kruger / Dan Mullan / Instagram/ @frances_reinach

Rassie Erasmus, director of the South African Rugby Union, took to social media to share a hateful reaction towards Springboks'win. Threatening messages from a French fan were allegedly directed at Cobus Reinach and his family.

Cobus Reinach allegedly threatened by French rugby fans

The Rugby Union director, Rassie Erasmus, posted screenshots on X, aka Twitter. In the post, he showed the messages threatening Springboks' scrum-half Cobus Reinach with a picture of his son with his wife, Frances Reinach.

Read the posts by clicking here. Viewer discretion is advised.

SA floored by threats written in French

Online users who saw the screenshots shared their experiences with French rugby Fans. Other people insisted that the threatening messages to Cobus Reinach could be fake.

@Mandzmk said:

"I’m sorry, but what do you expect from a country like France that still abuses African nations and still chooses to colonise 14 African countries and hold them hostage in their own land with their own minerals? I would expect nothing less. Our boys are humble and hard-working."

@neilweitz9 commented:

"The coward blocked his profile."

@CaptSpringbok wrote:

"They’re seriously upset. A French supporter commented on one of my posts after the match saying that he hopes my family and I die of cancer!"

@thomascorbet_mo added:

"Sorry about this, this is NOT OK with the vast majority of French fans and people in general. And by not ok I mean appalling, disgraceful and outright disgusting."

@ToriqD1 wrote:

"Seems fake to me..."

@RassieRugby added:

"Focus on the Saturdasy's game please. "

Springboks' win against France delights Mzansi

Many South Africans were in high spirits following South Africa's victory against France. Rugby fans look forward to Springbok's semi-final match against England on 21 October 2023.

