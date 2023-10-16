TikTok videos capture three unforgettable moments that led to the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victory

Cheslin Kolbe's crucial charge-down, Etzebeth's heroic effort turned the game in our favour and Handre Pollard's 68th-minute penalty kick

South Africans unite in celebration and pride for their victorious rugby team, cheering our boys to bring the trophy home again

In a series of thrilling and pivotal TikTok videos, the South African Springboks' path to victory in the Rugby World Cup was beautifully documented. Three unforgettable moments, captured and shared on TikTok, showcased the heart-stopping journey that led to South Africa's triumph over France. These iconic moments continue to fill the hearts of South Africans with pride.

Springboks Kolbe, Pollard and Etzebeth brought the win home for South Africa. Image: TikTok / @rugbyworldcup

This game had the whole of Mzansi on the edge of their seats, and the victory was worth every yawn experienced today.

Cheslin Kolbe's incredible charge-down

The first moment that stole the hearts of rugby fans around the world was Cheslin Kolbe's incredible charge-down of a crucial conversion attempt by France. The video, shared by @rugbyworldcup, shows Kolbe's lightning-quick reflexes as he raced towards the French kicker and blocked the ball. What a moment!

Eben Etzebeth takes the ball over the try line

The second and perhaps the most remarkable moment was when Eben Etzebeth, one of South Africa's towering locks, took the ball over the try line in the 67th minute, making the try that let to the big win for South Africa. What a man, what a moment!

Handre Pollard makes a kick of a lifetime

The third and final pivotal moment came in the 68th minute when Handre Pollard, South Africa's star fly-half, stepped up to take a penalty kick. The video captures the tension in the stadium as the kick sailed through the uprights, earning the Springboks three crucial winning points.

If there is one sport that has united the South African nation, it is rugby. Not race, religion or culture matters when the Springboks are on the field, and it is beautiful to see.

The TikTok video, shared by @dolly_nthabiseng, paints a lively picture of South Africans from all walks of life coming together to celebrate. It showcases a diverse crowd marching enthusiastically through what looks like a shopping mall, with resounding cheers, flags waving, and an infectious spirit of unity.

