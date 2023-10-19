South Africans are still riding high from their Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarter-final win against France

The Springboks won by a narrow margin and it was largely because of Cheslin Kolbe's performance

The France team nearly tasted victory in the nail-biting Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Cheslin Kolbe became a sensation in South Africa's match against France. The winger for the Springboks saved the day in a game they won by one point.

People on social media have not stopped raving about the Springbok player. Cheslin Kolbe was a hero when he stopped France's bid for the Rugby World Cup.

RWC 2023 quarter-final moment goes TikTok viral

There was a crucial moment during South Africa's game against France for the Rugby World Cup and Cheslin Kolbe stepped up. South Africans celebrated after seeing how the Springboks player stopped a try kick from France.

Watch the video below to see an epic angle of his save:

Online users applaud Springbok player

Many people were blown away and dubbed Cheslin the GOAT after watching the angle posted by @rugbyworldcup. Online users complimented the rugby player as they realised his block saved the game they won with one point.

Ellie said:

"What a moment! You deserve it, Cheslin!"

phakamani member added:

"The funny part is that no one made a big deal out of it, including his teammates, until the 80th minute when we realised how important that block was."

Wally commented:

"The timing was spot on."

Certified loverboy wrote:

"I also thought it was early, but this angle just showed how fast Kolbe is fr."

Tui applauded:

"That was absolutely RUTHLESS. From a New Zealander. Big love to South Africa."

Springboks leave SA excited for Rugby World Cup

Many South Africans celebrated that they made it past the quarter-finals. Online users hope the team will make it to the finals to defend their trophy.

Crowd celebrates Springbok victory

Briefly News previously reported that in a heartwarming and spirited display of national pride and unity, a TikTok video has emerged, capturing a massive gathering of South African people marching through what appears to be a mall. This energetic parade followed the Springboks' thrilling victory, securing their place in the semifinals.

If there is one sport that has united the South African nation, it is rugby. Not race, religion or culture matters when the Springboks are on the field, and it's beautiful to see.

The TikTok video, shared by @dolly_nthabiseng, paints a lively picture of South Africans from all walks of life coming together to celebrate.

