Cobus Reinach: age, family, height, weight, education, transfer, salary, worth

Cobus Reinach of Montpellier Hérault Rugby club is excellent at kicking, passing and scoring interception tries. He was part of the Springboks squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Where is Cobus Reinach going? He spent three seasons at Northampton Saints before moving to Montpellier, south of France. Join us as we unpack more fascinating facts.

Who is Cobus Reinach's notable relative? Cobus Reinach’s dad is a former Springboks winger and sprinter. How many Cobus Reinach's caps are on record? The player won 14 caps for the Springboks. Cobus Reinach's tries while playing for Northampton were 31 in 76 appearances. He received the player and support player of the year awards last year.

Cobus Reinach's profile summary

Full name: Jacobus Meyer Reinach

Jacobus Meyer Reinach Date of birth: 7th February 1990

7th February 1990 Place of birth: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Bloemfontein, South Africa Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Age: 31 years

31 years Career: Ruby player

Ruby player Club: Montpellier Hérault Rugby and Springboks

Montpellier Hérault Rugby and Springboks Education: Grey College, Bloemfontein

Grey College, Bloemfontein Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Parents: Annette and Jaco Reinach

Annette and Jaco Reinach Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Frances

Frances Children: 1

1 Height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Weight: 84 kgs

84 kgs Net worth: Approximately $4 to $6 million

Approximately $4 to $6 million Instagram: cobus.reinach

cobus.reinach Twitter: @c_reinach

Cobus Reinach's biography

Cobus Reinach’s real name is Jacobus Meyer Reinach. Since he was born on 7th February 1990 in Bloemfontein, South Africa, to Annette and Jaco Reinach, Cobus Reinach's age is 31 years in 2021.

Meyer looked up to rugby player Freddie Michalak while growing up. They were roommates when playing for Sharks. Meyer grew up on a farm with horses and would practise drop-goals through the empty windows of a nearby unfinished building.

What happened to the player's father?

The player's dad died at age 35 in a car accident. He was driving to Johannesburg on 21st January 1977 when his car plunged in a puddle of water, slid off the road, rolled and struck a tree. The accident happened between Kroonstad and Ventersburg, and Jaco died on the spot.

Meyer was six at the time, while his brother Herman was nine years old. Their younger brother was born a month after the incident. Cobus' paternal grandparents are Dr Herman and Petro Reinach. Additionally, his paternal uncles and aunts are Ronel, Monica, Norman and Herman.

Is Cobus Reinach married?

Cobus Reinach's wife, Frances, had their firstborn, Richard, in March 2019. Their honeymoon was in Serengeti and the Mozambique islands. The couple's secret to a successful marriage is believing in the phrase, "walk alone you'll walk fast, walk together you'll walk far."

The rugby player's career history

Meyer played in Grey College's First Fifteen rugby team like his father and grandfather. His first test debut in Springboks was during the 2014 Rugby Championship when the team played against Australia in Cape Town. A week later, Meyer helped the team beat the All Blacks after three years of the Springboks losing to the All Blacks.

Meyer joined the Rugby Championship and RWC training squad for the 2015 season and almost made it to the Springboks' squad that played in the 2015 Rugby World Cup. When did Northampton Saints hire Cobus Reinach?

The rugby star continued to play for Sharks until February 2017, when he joined Northampton Saints ahead of the 2017/18 English Premiership season. While playing for the Sharks, he made 10 scores and won 60 Super Rugby caps.

He scored 16 tries for Northampton even after missing the first two Premiership and Champions Cup seasons. Meyer scored 12 tries in the second Premiership season and was among the season's top scorers.

The player joined the Springboks' squad for the 2019 Rugby Championship and later earned a spot for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. In the same year, Meyer was nominated for the Premiership player of the season award.

How fast is Cobus Reinach?

Cobus Reinach's hat trick earned SA a 66-7 win over Canada during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. It was recorded as the fastest hat-trick in Rugby World Cup history. It took only 11 minutes for the player to make three tries.

He finished the World Cup with 14 test caps, 9 starts and 6 tries. After scoring 29 tries for Saints in 70 appearances, Meyer left the team towards the end of the 2019/20 season for a 3-year-deal with Montpellier.

He was paired with RWC winner and halfback partner Handre Pollard. Reports revealed Cobus Reinach's salary at Montpellier would be around 500,000 Euros (over R8 748 000) per year. According to the player's profiles on All.Ruby, the Montpellier contract will end in 2022.

Billionaire Mohed Altrad's Montpellier has several Mzani rugby players, including Francois Steyn. Check out Cobus Reinach' ESPN career analysis. Meanwhile, Cobus Reinach's net worth is approximately $4 to $6 million.

Cobus Reinach’s highlights in 2021

The rugby star returned to Springboks after Montpellier won the Challenge Cup in the 2020/21 season. He entered the tests against Georgia and the British and Irish Lions with 14 test caps and six tries.

This August, Meyer replaced scrum-half Faf de Klerk in the Rugby Championships after the latter suffered a muscle strain. Cobus Reinach's speed this year is super raw and well calculated.

A few years ago, the player revealed that he risks scoring interception tries because he could get a yellow card. Fortunately, his risk-taking habit always pays off.

Cobus Reinach values his faith and feels people from different religions should accommodate each other. The player is at the peak of his career, and Mzansi wishes him all the best.

