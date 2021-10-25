Tendai Ndoro: age, twin, family, health, current team, stats, salary, net worth

Tendai Ndoro's recent viral photos made the masses worry about his well-being. Has Tendai Ndoro retired from football? His last public appearance was in January 2020 during the Highlands Park and Kaizer Chiefs' PSL match. The Zimbabwean footballer was pulled out of the game after playing for 45 minutes. What happened to Tendai?

The Zimbabwean football player had made a public appearance for more than 19 months. Photo: @AfrFootball

Source: Twitter

The Highlands Park (The Lions of the North) dismissed him in May 2020. Tendai Ndoro's health is the only obstacle to his career progress. Reports revealed that the striker's weight loss is due to a mysterious disease. Otherwise, he would have joined a Zimbabwean team owned by his relative or found better opportunities.

Tendai Ndoro's profile summary

Full name: Tendai Passion Ndoro

Tendai Passion Ndoro Place of birth: Bulawayo, Bulawayo Province, Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, Bulawayo Province, Zimbabwe Date of birth: 15th May 1985

15th May 1985 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Age: 36 years in 2021

36 years in 2021 Profession: Footballer

Footballer Position: Attacker

Attacker High school: Nketa High School

Nketa High School Nationality: Zimbabwean

Zimbabwean Ethnicity: African

African Parents: Christina and Silas Ndoro

Christina and Silas Ndoro Sibling: Takudzwa Ndoro

Takudzwa Ndoro Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Children: 2

2 Net worth: Unknown

Unknown Salary: Approximately R100K

Approximately R100K Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Height: 1.72 m

1.72 m Facebook page: Tendai Ndoro

Tendai Ndoro Instagram page: tendaindoro7

Tendai Ndoro's biography

Tendai Ndoro's parents are Silas and Christina Ndoro. The player's hometown is Bulawayo city in Bulawayo Province, Zimbabwe. Since he was born on 15th May 1985, Tendai Ndoro's age is 36 years at the time of writing this. For schooling, he attended Nketa High in Bulawayo.

His twin brother is also a football player. He has served teams in Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Saudi Arabia. Photo: @1265553764427149315

Source: Twitter

Tendai Ndoro's twin brother, Takudzwa Pardon Ndoro, is a goalkeeper. Some of the teams he has played for between 2015 to 2019 include Botswana's Sharps Shooting Stars and Gilport Lions, Zimbabwe's Bulawayo City, and Mzansi's Witbank Spurs.

Career history

His career began at the Chicken Inn of Zimbabwe in 2011. Passion then joined the South African club Black Aces but returned to Chicken Inn on loan in 2013. Black Aces took him back for two seasons. Tendai played 41 games and scored 14 goals for that team.

In 2014, agent Gibson Mahachi accused Passion of hiring another agent, Karabo Mathang, before ending their contract. Orlando Pirates hired Tendai in the following year. His first goal for the Pirates was in February 2016, when playing against the Black Aces.

Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City protested against Passion playing for Ajax Cape Town in the 2017/2018 ABSA Premiership. Hence, he joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Faisaly in July 2017 for $600k. However, Passion quit playing for the club when its president threatened to cancel his contract if he inquired about his salary.

He was the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League's Golden boot winner in 2013. Photo: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

In Tendai Ndoro's stats, 60 matches for Orlando Pirates, 43 for Cape Town City FC, 41 for Black Aces, 28 for Highlands Park, and 8 for Ajax Cape Town. He scored 23 goals for Orlando Pirates between 2015 and 2017. Moreover, Passion played 13 games for the Zimbabwe national team and scored three goals.

What is Tendai Ndoro's new team?

Fans are wondering, "what is Tendai Ndoro's current team?" Simba Ndoro told The Herald, a Zimbabwean newspaper, that the player is recovering from the illness while training with Simba Bhora. He is Passion's relative and the club's owner.

Simba Bhora confirmed that Passion has not officially joined them. Therefore, he will not participate in the ZIFA Northern Region Division One League. Nevertheless, Simba Ndoro let him join the camp for relaxation as the team's doctor attended to him.

Passion and his identical twin brother have no teams as of October 2021 but clubs can hire them as free agents. Photo: @CapeTownSpursFC

Source: Twitter

Is Tendai Ndoro married?

Ndoro has had two failed marriages and several flings. In addition, some tabloids have romantically associated Passion with women he has never dated. Here is a glimpse into the player's love life:

1. Thando Maseko

Unlike his other women, Thando is not famous. They had a child after a white wedding. However, things went south when Passion cheated on her with a notable ANC member.

Furthermore, Tendai Ndoro's wife forged their marriage certificate. After the couple's fight in Tendai Ndoro's house in Boksburg, Gauteng, the cops detained him for a weekend for assaulting Thando.

2. Zinhle Ngwenya

He has a son, Christiano, with Zinhle Ngwenya. The Mzansi actress rose to fame while acting as Sihle on Isibaya. In 2017, Zinhle a deadbeat dad. She also challenged him to do a DNA test since he denied being Christiano's father.

Passion has two children with different women. Photo: @Rejoice_Ithe

Source: Twitter

3. Patience Ndlovu

Tendai Ndoro and Zinhle Ngwenya had a customary marriage. However, he abandoned her and their son for two months and lied to the public that he was single. The player would only post pictures of his girlfriend, Patience Ndlovu, and his other child.

4. Ado Mohale Adams

Tendai dated model Ado Adams while still married to Zinhle. News had it that the Mzansi model was also dating another Zimbabwean star named Khama Billiat.

After the men fought over her, it was revealed that Ado was Billiat's ex-girlfriend and baby mama. However, he had denied being the child's father before her relationship with Passion began.

Brilliant and Ado solved their issues in Harare. Later, groundless rumours had that Passion sent her threatening text messages demanding they rekindle their love.

He faced numerous cheating accusations and was once accused of neglecting his son and wife. Photo: @SunSportSA

Source: Twitter

5. Edith Chibhamu

The Dubai-based Swiss Gold International's CEO was his business partner. Some sources alleged that they dated in 2020. They are the directors of Tendai Ndoro International Group, a company they established in June 2020.

Tendai Ndoro's net worth and salary

The public is yet to know his net worth, but people suspect he is bankrupt. Highlands Park of R100k (estimate) before letting him go in May 2020. The club also slashed 20% of other players' salaries to cut costs during the COVID 19 lockdown.

Passion used to drive luxury cars like a Porsche 718 Boxster, VW Golf GTI, Mercedes Benz S63, Jeep SRT, and a Range Rover. He also had a posh house in Kyalami, South Africa.

The public speculates Tendai Ndoror is bankrupt since they no longer see him driving posh cars and living large. Photo: @iKasiApp

Source: Twitter

Despite all the rumours, Tendai Ndoro is among the best footballers in Zimbabwe. In addition, he was an excellent talent ambassador for his motherland and Mzansi when playing in Saudi Arabia.

READ ALSO: Mulatto's net worth, age, real name, parents, ethnicity, songs, profiles

Briefly.co.za also shared Mulatto's net worth. The Muwop hitmaker has African-American, Indian, Irish, German and Welsh ancestry.

People questioned the rapper's net worth when she called out her family online for begging her money.

Source: Briefly.co.za