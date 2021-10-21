Mulatto's net worth, age, real name, parents, ethnicity, songs, profiles

Latto is part of the elite new wave of female rappers, causing a stir in the music industry and changing the game. She has proven her talent through her witty and raw verses. Her personality is to die for, and her beauty is out of this world. Details of Mulatto's net worth depict her success!

What is Mulatto the rapper mixed with? Why is she so famous? This article has that and more! Photo: @drodbeauty

Source: Instagram

Celebrity status comes with its perks and disadvantages. At the beginning of the year, the Muwop hitmaker made headlines after she openly called out her family members for asking for handouts. The self-made female rapper caused an uproar on the internet for the remarks, and netizens started to question what Mulatto's net worth is. Join us as we share the success story of Big Latto.

Mulatto's profile summary

Birth name: Alyssa Michelle Stephens

Alyssa Michelle Stephens Nick name: Miss Mulatto, Mulatto, Big Latto

Miss Mulatto, Mulatto, Big Latto Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22nd December 1998

22nd December 1998 Latto's age: 22 in 2021

22 in 2021 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, U.S.

Columbus, Ohio, U.S. Residence: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American, Indian, Irish, German and Welsh

African-American, Indian, Irish, German and Welsh Mulatto's race: Mixed race

Mixed race Height in cm: 165 cm

165 cm Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Weight in Kgs: 58 kg

58 kg Weight in pounds: 128 lbs

128 lbs Marital status: Single

Single Education: Lovejoy High School

Lovejoy High School Profession: Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur

Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur Genres: Hip hop, trap, Southern hip hop

Hip hop, trap, Southern hip hop Years active: 2016–present

2016–present Labels: RCA Streamcut Pittstop

RCA Streamcut Pittstop Awards: Georgia Music Awards, MTV 2021

Georgia Music Awards, MTV 2021 Net worth: $700,000

$700,000 Mother: Shayne Pitts

Shayne Pitts Father: Misti Stephens

Misti Stephens Siblings: Kay and Brooklyn

Kay and Brooklyn Facebook page: Latto

Latto Instagram page: latto777

latto777 Latto's Twitter account: @Latto

@Latto YouTube channel: Latto

Latto Website: biglatto.com

Mulatto's biography

Latto, popularly known as Miss Mulatto, rose to prominence after winning the first season of The Rap Game. The competition propelled her to start her profession as a rapper. It took years of consistency and owning her craft for her to become a decorated global rapper.

In 2020, she got nominated for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards in the Best New Hip Hop Artist category. In February 2021, she was crowned MTV's Global Push Artist of the month.

Mulatto's age

This chic has it going on and she is taking the rap game to higher levels. Photo: @Waist Snatchers

Source: Facebook

How old is Mulatto? She was born on 22nd December 1998 in Columbus, Ohio, USA. At the time of writing this, she is a 22 year old creative bombshell taking the world by storm.

Mulatto's real name

The rapper was born Alyssa Michelle. Since she is bi-racial, she had to deal with bullying while in high school. The acts influenced her decision to adopt Miss Mulatto as her stage name. In Spanish, "mulato" refers to someone from mixed-race ancestry with Black African and European roots. However, the term is used in a derogatory context; hence, most people viewed her name as offensive. The controversy influenced Mulatto's name change.

Why did miss Mulatto change her name? In May 2021, Alyssa Michelle changed her stage name from Mulatto to just "Latto." Her previous stage name had a connotation of a slavery-era term for someone from a mixed race.

Mulatto's parents

The female rapper was born to a white mother and her black father. Her dad is called née Stephens, popularly known as Misti, and her mother is called Shayne Pitts. They raised their daughter in Ohio, although they relocated to Georgia and later to Clayton, where they raised her and her two siblings.

Mulatto's ethnicity

The talented female rapper revealed she is of African-American, Indian, Irish, German and Welsh descent. Her skin colour triggered her to be bullied in school. Later, this influenced her stage name.

Mulatto's songs

The Muwop hitmaker performing on stage. Photo: @flea954

Source: Instagram

Before she got into rapping, Alyssa took part in drag racing. When she turned 10, she decided to pursue her passion in rapping. She also began writing her own rap songs.

In 2016, she was a contestant in The Rap Game, produced by Queen Latifah. She finished as the overall winner of the competition and released her first single, No More Talking, in February 2016. The talented female rapper released her first mixtape, Miss Mulatto, in October 2016. Her second mixtape, Latto Let Em Know, came out in April 2017, and so did her first EP, Time and Pressure.

In May 2019, she released a hit song, Bitch from da Souf, which became her break out song. In 2020 she joined RCA Records, and these are the songs she released with the label:

No Hook

He Say She Say

Muwop

She released her first album, Queen of da Souf, in August 2021. Renowned artists like Gucci Mane, City Girls, 42 Dugg and 21 Savage feature in the album. The Muwop hitmaker also made a cameo in Cardi B's WAP. By the end of 2020, the female rapper had risen to become a platinum-selling artist.

Filmography

Apart from featuring in The Rap Game season one, the talented artist has also featured in these reality shows:

Love & Hip Hop: Miami in 2019

in 2019 Queen of Stylez in 2020

in 2020 Wild 'n Out in 2021

Mulatto's net worth

How much is Mulatto worth in 2021? Latto's net worth is estimated at $700,000. She has earned her fortune from her music career. She also runs a business Pittstop Clothing, in Jonesboro, Georgia, which she started in 2017.

These details about Mulatto's net worth and journey reflect that effort, consistency and hard work is the way to reach the stars. She is one of the feisty game-changing female rappers, and her raw and unapologetic style has earned her a legion of fans.

READ ALSO: Lil Yachty's net worth, age, real name, girlfriend, height, movies, albums, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently published intriguing details about Lil Yatchy's net worth. You will be blown away by how industrious the rapper is!

Lil Yachty is a celebrated American rapper and the star behind Brocolli. He is the epitome of going hard or going home, and the details of his net worth could not say it any better.

Source: Briefly.co.za