President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Gwede Mantashe as the Acting Minister of Police, effective immediately

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources will take over until Professor Firoz Cachalia assumes the post in August 2025

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's decision, sharing hilarious reactions to the appointment of Mantashe

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Gwede Mantashe Appointed Acting Police Minister, SA Amused by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Decision

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – South Africans are amused by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s choice for the Acting Minister of Police.

The president has appointed Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, to the post with immediate effect.

Mantashe will also retain his responsibilities as the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, the presidency confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mantashe will take up the role for two weeks until Professor Firoz Cachalia takes over. Professor Cachalia will assume the post at the start of August 2025, after he retires from his position at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Why is there a need for an acting minister?

Ramaphosa announced that Professor Cachalia would take up the role of acting minister after Senzo Mchunu was placed on leave. Mchunu was placed on leave following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner detailed corruption in the South African Police Service, alleging that Mchunu was colluding with known criminals. Despite calls for him to be fired, Ramaphosa opted to place the minister on leave while a Commission of Inquiry looked into the allegations.

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users were baffled and amused by Ramaphosa’s decision, questioning whether it was real.

Mpandze Yamkhulu said:

“The ANC has got jokes. Really.”

Deidré Herron added:

“Pulling the wool over the citizens’ eyes. Cupcake must stop playing with us.”

Mmamohau Motlhake asked:

“Kante, why do we have a deputy then?”

Nitasha Ramlakhan also queried:

“Waah, this is such a joke. Are we being pranked by Ramaphosa?”

Qeto Ramphadile joked:

“Wow, this guy’s stomach is going to be bigger with two salaries.”

Zandile Dladla Tam stated:

“Ramaphosa is really taking South Africans for a ride.”

Omega Majozi added:

“The way Ramaphosa is provoking us🤣.”

Da Reel joked:

“Wake him up. He sleeps everywhere. He's not even aware that he has been appointed😂.”

Brighty Beams Papi suggested:

"I guess the President is punishing us for complimenting Lt Gen Mkhwanazi's press statement on corruption."

Source: Briefly News