Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya has been told to sit at home amid allegations of corruption within the police

The Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection was mentioned in allegations by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Sibiya was mentioned along with North West businessman, Brown Mogotsi, and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya has been placed on leave following allegations of corruption within the police force. Image: ewnupdates

GAUTENG - Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya has reportedly been asked to take a leave of absence.

Sibiya, the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, was one of the people named in Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press briefing on Sunday, 6 July.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Sibiya colluded with North West businessman, Brown Mogotsi, and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, to disband the political killings task team.

Lt Gen Sibiya placed on leave

According to Eyewitness News, Sibiya was called into a meeting with his fellow deputy, Tebello Mosikili, on Tuesday, 15 July 2025. He was then reportedly requested to stay at home.

The decision comes two days after Minister Mchunu was also placed on leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also established a Commission of Inquiry to deal with the allegations.

The news was later confirmed by National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola.

What did Sibiya say about the allegations?

In response to the allegations, Sibiya labelled them as baseless lies, and claimed that Mkhwanazi was angered by the arrest of Crime Intelligence boss and close ally, Dumisani Khumalo.

He also accused Mkhwanazi of making baseless public accusations, saying that he must stop behaving like a criminal.

"He must stop behaving like a criminal and behave like a disciplined member of the police. Tell him to stop threatening people and talking about violence there. He must stop behaving like a warlord. He's a member of the police." Sibiya said.

