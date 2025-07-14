The African National Congress has commented on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place Senzo Mchunu on special leave

Ramaphosa announced on 13 July 2025 and said that a commission of inquiry would be established to investigate the allegations KZN top cop Nhlangla Mkhwanazi made

The party welcomed the decision, and South Africans accused the ANC of being complicit in the crimes Mchunu is accused of

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place Senzo Mchunu on special leave, but South Africans were not convinced and slammed the party.

What did the ANC say?

According to SABC News, the party's national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said that the party is confident that the allegations KwaZulu-Natal top cop General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made will be thoroughly probed. She said that the Commission of Inquiry is a process that will establish whether South Africa's safety is compromised and that the cops are operating above board.

Bhengu-Motsiri added that Ramaphosa's decision to place Mchunu on special leave was responsible and important. She said that the process is not a hit wonder.

What did Ramaphosa say?

Ramaphosa, during a family meeting held on 13 July 2025 where he addressed the nation, acknowledged the allegations Mkhwanazi made about Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya. He also said that a Commission of Inquiry will be established to investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made.

What allegations did Mkhwanazi make?

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu and Sibiya interfered with police operations. He accused them of trying to disband the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team. Mkhwanazi said that North West businessman Brown Mogotsi contacted him and told him that there was a conspiracy to have him arrested. He also said attempted murderer-accused Vuzimusi Cat Matlala is funding Mchunu's political ambitions.

Mkhwanazi also said that a drug syndicate headquartered in Gauteng operates across the country. He alleged that politicians, ministers, members of the judiciary, and police officers are part of the syndicate.

Outrage against Mchunu

Political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters and the MK Party, condemned Ramaphosa's announcements. The EFF said that Ramaphosa's decision to appoint another minister while Mchunu was on special leave was illegal.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were not impressed with the ANC's stance.

Mathonsi Victor Lesiba said:

"That was not courageous. That was damage control wrapped in public relations fluff."

Mark Anthony Palm asked:

"Courage for what? Sending him on paid vacation?"

Moroke Maragelo said:

"That was the last nail in the coffin for the ANC. President Ramaphosa confirmed that his party comes before the country."

Tshepo Hapiman Modiko Gerald said:

"Mchunu asked for it."

Innoza King Rich said:

"When you tell somebody to do something and when they do it, you act surprised."

Senzo Mchunu welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement

Mchunu said that he respected the president's decision and pledged his commitment to the process. He said he was ready when called to respond to the accusations made against him.

