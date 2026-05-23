On Friday, 22 May 2026, Musa Khawula returned to X after disappearing from social media for nearly a week

The controversial gossip blogger explained his absence in a humorous post shared on his official account

Some social media users joked that they thought Khawula had gone into witness protection, while others said they feared he had been arrested or jailed because of his legal troubles

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Musa Khawula broke his silence regarding his social media absence. Image: Musa Khawula

Source: Facebook

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula sparked reactions after explaining his week-long social media break. Khawula is usually active on social media, particularly on X (Twitter), where he does not go more than a day without sharing updates or gossip on prominent and ordinary South Africans.

Khawula went a week without posting on his official X account, with his last post being shared on 15 May 2026. The social media break came days after the Johannesburg High Court gave him 30 days to apologise to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema or spend 30 days behind bars.

Musa Khawula explains week-long social media absence

On Friday, 22 May, Musa Khawula returned to X and explained his social media absence. In his usual sarcastic wit, the controversial blogger claimed that he was going through the mother of all heartbreaks. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“hi chomi, so we ain't spoke in a hot second, i'm going through a moerse heartbreak, andigowi ndiyafokofa bafazi, xo xo, gossip girl,” the post read.

See the post below:

SA after Musa Khawula explains social media absence

The post gained traction on the social media platform and sparked a flurry of reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@RebaoneMogotsi asked:

“Staying away from us just because of a heartbreak? Bro, you've been to prison, had your life in danger, fought people and all a likkle heartbreak? No way 😭😭was he the one protecting you?”

@_LillyMM_ joked:

“Those celebrities need to start paying this man to hurt you weekly, Chomi, so they can catch a break😄”

@EnhleRam empathised:

“Chommie ❤️. I'm so sorry. Sending you lots of hugs 💕”

@Mduhaha remarked:

“Sorry about that, man, you will heal. I thought you were in witness protection, to be honest. The block is hot.”

@Bunny1415874 said:

“At least you are not in prison. I was stressed 😭”

@ImNeloh advised:

“🤣 Sorry, Chomi. Please drink the waters of immortality, and you'll be fine.”

@mabetie9405 advised:

“Yo chomi, this one hits different 😭 heartbreak really has a way of humbling everyone. Take your time, though, don’t rush healing just to “move on” for the sake of it. One day at a time, even the strongest feelings fade eventually. And as for ‘andigowi ndiyafokofa bafazi’ 😅 just don’t let pain turn into decisions you’ll have to unlearn later, hey.”

Mzansi reacted after Musa Khawula returned to social media. Image: Musa Khawula

Source: Facebook

Musa Khawula wanted for 2022 murder

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a warrant of arrest for Musa Khawula was issued after he reportedly skipped court for his 2022 murder case.

South Africans on social media defended Khawula, while some dragged him for reportedly failing to appear in court.

Source: Briefly News