Mel Viljoen surprised Mzansi this week when she apologised for her and Peet's previous behaviour on social media

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria star landed in SA on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, after she was released from a US prison

South Africans commented on Mel's apology on social media on Friday, 29 May 2026

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Mel Viljoen apologises to South Africans after release from a US prison. Image: BonaMagazine

Source: Twitter

TV star and YouTuber Mel Viljoen recently sparked a debate online when she apologised to South Africans and revealed who paid for her flight back to Mzansi.

Mel Viljoen trended on social media on Wednesday, 27 May 2027, when she landed in South Africa after her release from prison.

The reality TV star also surprised her fans online when she shared that she'd been craving a cup of coffee from Starbucks when she was locked up.

Mel apologised to South Africans in an interview with Netwerk24 on Friday, 29 May 2026, and added that she didn't plan to hide her return to South Africa; she just wanted to find her feet again.

"I want to say I'm terribly sorry for what we said about the people of South Africa. I'm sorry that I insulted the people of our country in such a way. We were just arrogant, and arrogance leads to a fall," adds Mrs Viljoen.

The popular reality TV star also reveals that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) paid for and booked her flight back to South Africa.

The publication adds that Mel says she was sad to leave her husband behind in America and that the popular lawyer will find out on 12 June 2026 if he will be released from California City Detention Centre.

Mel also shares that it's sad for her to know that Peet is still in prison, while she's free and back home.

"He really doesn't deserve the global embarrassment of stealing. But I believe it was necessary to fall, so that people could see the people in us," adds Mel Viljoen.

Social media user @capetownbru previously shared a video on his X account of SA reporter Bianca van Wyk discussing the Viljoens online.

South Africans react to Mel's apology

Riaan Smit said:

"You are just sorry you were caught and exposed. The two of you were very arrogant and were caught in the USA before you were caught out."

Geoffrey Gordon reacted:

"True South African ambassador."

Illonka Van Niekerk said:

"Too late to say sorry. Pay back those millions that you took from others and take what is coming your way. How the mighty have fallen."

Welcome back. wrote:

"Sparkling water in SA is cheaper."

Charlene Charl commented:

"There is a big difference between accidentally doing something wrong and intentionally stealing."

Podcaster Mel Viljoen speaks to South Africans after landing in SA. Images: MelanyViljoen

Source: Instagram

Peet Viljoen speaks about Mel Viljoen's release from prison

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that celebrity lawyer and podcaster Peet Viljoen discussed his wife, Mel Viljoen, being released from the Aurora Detention Center on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

The pair made headlines in March 2026, when they were arrested for shoplifting from a store in America.

South Africans on social media were stunned by Mel's release from prison and commented on her relationship with Peet.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News